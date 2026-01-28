King Charles supported by Kate Winslet and Dame Judi Dench at glamorous premiere – best photos

King Charles hosted the premiere of his Prime documentary, Harmony, at Windsor Castle and Kate Winslet and Dame Judi Dench were among the attendees

King Charles hosted several A-list stars at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, as they showed up to attend the premiere of his Harmony documentary, which will release on Amazon Prime on 6 February 2026.

Among the stars seen attending the premiere were Kate Winslet, who also narrates the documentary, Dame Judi Dench, Stanley Tucci, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Alan Titchmarsh, Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster.

Charles was also joined by some royal guests, with his wife, Queen Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh heading out to support the monarch.

Harmony is based on the monarch's 2010 book, Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World.

The 336-page book examined the King's interest in environmentalism, and "looks at different aspects of our modern world to demonstrate how many of the challenges seen in areas as diverse as architecture, farming and medicine can be traced to how we have abandoned a classical sense of balance and proportion".

1/7

Kate Winslet in a black over-the-shoulder dress© Getty Images

The actress cast a commanding figure

Kate Winslet

Kate is serving as the narrator for the King's latest project, and the Titanic star looked gorgeous as she wore a striking over-the-shoulder black dress.

2/7

Dame Judi Dench with husband David Mills outside Windsor Castle© Jeff Spicer/WireImage

Judi was joined by her husband, who she married in 2010

Dame Judi Dench

Dame Judi was joined by her husband, David Mills, at the premiere. The James Bond actress looked elegant in a black outfit, completed by a scene-stealing scarf.

3/7

Benedict Cumberbatch with his arm around Sophie Hunter© Getty Images

The Sherlock star was very suave

Benedict Cumberbatch

Marvel star Benedict was joined by his wife Sophie Hunter as the pair showed up for the premiere. Benedict wore a tuxedo for the occasion, while Sophie stunned in her purple dress.

4/7

Penny Lancaster standing with Rod Stewart outside Windsor Castle© Getty Images

Rod and Penny have met the royals on several occasions

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

5/7

Stanley Tucci standing with Felicity Blunt outside Windsor Castle© Getty Images

Stanley looked cool in his tuxedo

Stanley Tucci

Stanley was joined by his wife, Felicity, and the pair both opted for black outfits at the premiere.

6/7

Kenneth Branagh in a black suit© Getty Images

The director turned heads

Sir Kenneth Branagh

Actor and director Kenneth looked very suave at the event, wearing a black tuxedo for his outing.

7/7

Alan Titchmarsh in front of Windsor Castle© Getty Images

Alan looked very dramatic with his look!

Alan Titchmarsh

Alan looked like he could be auditioning for The Traitors with his eye-catching black outfit!

