King Charles supported by Kate Winslet and Dame Judi Dench at glamorous premiere – best photos

Charles was also joined by some royal guests, with his wife, Queen Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh heading out to support the monarch.
Harmony is based on the monarch's 2010 book, Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World.
The 336-page book examined the King's interest in environmentalism, and "looks at different aspects of our modern world to demonstrate how many of the challenges seen in areas as diverse as architecture, farming and medicine can be traced to how we have abandoned a classical sense of balance and proportion".
The actress cast a commanding figure
Kate Winslet
Kate is serving as the narrator for the King's latest project, and the Titanic star looked gorgeous as she wore a striking over-the-shoulder black dress.
Judi was joined by her husband, who she married in 2010
Dame Judi Dench
Dame Judi was joined by her husband, David Mills, at the premiere. The James Bond actress looked elegant in a black outfit, completed by a scene-stealing scarf.
The Sherlock star was very suave
Benedict Cumberbatch
Marvel star Benedict was joined by his wife Sophie Hunter as the pair showed up for the premiere. Benedict wore a tuxedo for the occasion, while Sophie stunned in her purple dress.
Rod and Penny have met the royals on several occasions
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster
Stanley looked cool in his tuxedo
Stanley Tucci
Stanley was joined by his wife, Felicity, and the pair both opted for black outfits at the premiere.
The director turned heads
Sir Kenneth Branagh
Actor and director Kenneth looked very suave at the event, wearing a black tuxedo for his outing.
Alan looked very dramatic with his look!
Alan Titchmarsh
Alan looked like he could be auditioning for The Traitors with his eye-catching black outfit!