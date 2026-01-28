Royal residences ranked - including the 'must-see' gem that beats Buckingham Palace

Thousands of members of the public walk through the doors of royal residences each year, to tour the decadent rooms, admire the pristine gardens and see what it's really like inside a regal home. While Buckingham Palace may be the most iconic building, known around the world, it may surprise you to discover it doesn't come first when ranked by best experiences. According to Google reviews, here are the top eight royal residences…
8. Balmoral Castle 4.3/5
Balmoral Castle is privately owned by King Charles, a Scottish gem passed down to the monarch from his late mother. His Majesty decided to open the doors of the property for the first time when he took over, and since then, royal fans have been flocking to Aberdeenshire. While some have remarked it as being "well worth a visit" others deem it to be "overrated and overpriced" and many of the negative reviews are tied to the pricing of the tickets, which stands at £18.50 for general admission.
7. Buckingham Palace 4.5/5
"A visit that everyone should make once in their life," one member of the public wrote. Others complimented the property's "opulence" inside the special spaces like State Rooms. The Changing of the Guard is something that's applauded in many of the reviews, which is an element anyone can observe from outside the gates without paying anything for a tour. The downsides mentioned are the overwhelming crowds outside as well as scaffolding and boarding being seen on tours and this is down to the palace's reservicing works which are due to end in 2027.
6. Kensington Palace 4.5/5
This "highly recommended" palace gets praised for its audio tours and talks. The stories of Queen Victoria and Princess Diana are celebrated within the walls and fans love that. On the flip side, those leaving reviews on the other end of the scale, did so because they felt some of the rooms were empty with little furniture in them.
4. Palace of Holyroodhouse 4.6/5
This "beautifully preserved" royal property is located at the foot of the Royal Mile in Edinburgh and is very popular with tourists. The "guided tour was incredibly informative" wrote one visitor and another added: "The layout is logical, [and] the rooms are stunning," and both left a five-star review. Some people pointed out they were refused entry and the times on the website were misleading, so that's one thing to watch out for.
5. Sandringham Estate 4.6/5
As well as the magnificent gardens garnering glowing reviews, the tours are highly commended. "The staff are very polite & knowledgeable," wrote one, and members of the public were pleased to learn little facts like where the King likes to have his morning coffee (spoiler alert: it's in the board room). The one-star reviews left on Google tended to be tied to certain events like Luminate and Heritage Live rather than the estate itself.
3. Windsor Castle 4.7/5
"Must-see" and "wonderful" were the highlights mentioned in the top reviews, with visitors loving the "impeccable preservation" as well as the handy audio guide. Insider tip: Visit over the festive period to see the rooms decked with the most amazing Christmas decorations. Our Digital Content Director, Andrea Caamano, says she gets "blown away" each time she sees the decorations. "I highly recommend seeing them in person. My favourite tree will always be the one in the Crimson Drawing Room - it’s simply the most stunning room," she added.
2. Hillsborough Castle 4.7/5
While this may be one of King Charles' lesser-known and lesser-visited properties, it makes up for it in experience. "A must-visit destination for history buffs and garden enthusiasts alike," one user raved, while another added: "Beautiful everywhere you look." Visitors suggested elevating your experience with a stop in the tearoom for a traditional scone!
1. Highgrove House 4.8/5
King Charles' most cherished home is also the most-loved property for the public too – so perhaps the monarch's passion shines through! Home to award-winning gardens, it's not surprising to learn that they garner a lot of attention in the five-star reviews. "Money well spent, absolutely loved the gardens and afternoon tea," penned one member of the public. The "delicious cream tea" also gets frequent shout-outs in the reviews. Our very own Royal and Features Contributor, Tracy Schaverien, has given her insider insights: "I was once told that despite having a team of dedicated gardeners, it's not unusual to find the King out there, with his gloves on, planting seeds or overseeing the work."