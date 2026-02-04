King Charles features brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in new documentary

His Majesty King Charles III's new documentary, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, will launch on Prime Video on Friday 6 February. While the focus of the programme, narrated by Kate Winslet, is the monarch's 50-year environmental efforts, there are a few sweet family moments peppered throughout – including one united moment alongside his now-disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Around seven minutes in, archive footage showed Charles with his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, along with his brothers, Andrew and Edward and his sister Anne. There's a 12-year age gap between Charles and Andrew and that was apparent in the clip with the elder towering over his younger sibling as they gathered together for a photo opportunity. Charles wore a smart beige blazer and trousers, while Andrew wore a butter yellow shirt and brown trousers.

© Hulton Archive Prince Charles looking down on Prince Andrew as a baby

The following clip showed one of Charles' first-ever speeches, aged 21, where he made no secret of his dismay over the state of the environment, expressing his concern over "toxic pollution". He has since made it his mission to pursue eco causes close to his heart and is now very well known for the changes for good he has made.

King Charles and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's relationship today

Growing up, Elizabeth and Phillip's children shared a close bond, but events that have happened over the years, namely Andrew's link to convicted paedophile, Jeffery Epstein, have put a strain on the family.

© Getty Images Andrew and Charles were close in their youth

Andrew has now been stripped of his military titles, royal patronages, HRH status, and princely title, and most recently, outed from his Royal Lodge home. This would have all been spearheaded by the monarch himself, who needs to make such decisions, however, he's not cut him off entirely.

© Getty Prince Andrew has now moved onto Charles' Sandringham estate

King Charles has provided his brother a safe harbour, and he will now be residing at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, which is privately owned by Charles. This shows Charles' want to privately support his brother but not afford him any public privileges. It's going to be a tricky time for the royals to navigate, but our Royal Editor, Emily Nash, believes that Andrew's day-to-day life won't change very much. The expert noted in her newsletter on The HELLO! Royal Club: "His day-to-day life may not actually look all that different from that at Windsor, given he has been living largely out of the public eye since 2019. Andrew has often been seen out riding in recent years, and that's something he could easily continue at Sandringham, which is home to the Royal Stud."