Serena Williams sells Los Angeles home for £6.2million – take a look inside

Serena Williams has sold her home in Bel-Air, after 18 months on the market. The tennis champion, who bought the property in 2006, had to knock almost $4million off the asking price after it failed to sell for the original asking price of $12million (around £9million). Reports say it has now sold for $8.1million (£6.2million).
Although Serena didn't sell the property for as much as she had originally hoped, it's not a loss for the mum-of-one, who paid $6.62million for the home in 2006. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom property has impressive amenities, such as a swimming pool and 2.7 acres of gardens, a spacious gym and salon, along with private access to hiking trails nearby. Since listing the property for sale, Serena, husband Alexis Ohanian, and their one-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia have moved into a £5.1million family home in nearby Beverly Hills. The tennis player is also said to own two homes in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and a large piece of land in Jupiter, Florida. Scroll through the gallery to take a look at her Bel-Air home…