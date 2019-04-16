﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Serena Williams sells Los Angeles home for £6.2million – take a look inside

The tennis player bought the property in 2006

...
Serena Williams has sold her home in Bel-Air, after 18 months on the market. The tennis champion, who bought the property in 2006, had to knock almost $4million off the asking price after it failed to sell for the original asking price of $12million (around £9million). Reports say it has now sold for $8.1million (£6.2million).

Although Serena didn't sell the property for as much as she had originally hoped, it's not a loss for the mum-of-one, who paid $6.62million for the home in 2006. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom property has impressive amenities, such as a swimming pool and 2.7 acres of gardens, a spacious gym and salon, along with private access to hiking trails nearby. Since listing the property for sale, Serena, husband Alexis Ohanian, and their one-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia have moved into a £5.1million family home in nearby Beverly Hills. The tennis player is also said to own two homes in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and a large piece of land in Jupiter, Florida. Scroll through the gallery to take a look at her Bel-Air home…

Serena's home is ideal for entertaining, with this large living room the perfect place to host friends and family. The room has plenty of natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that lead out into the garden. It is currently furnished with a large leather sofa and plush velvet armchairs, with a piano taking pride of place by the windows.

The kitchen is spacious and fitted with modern appliances such as a stainless steel fridge-freezer and double oven – ideal for Serena to fuel up for her tennis matches or cook a romantic dinner for her fiancé Alexis. Wooden fitted cupboards line the walls, with marble worktops and splashbacks adding the finishing touches.

Up to eight guests would have been able to join Serena and Alexis for dinner in this simple yet elegant dining room, which features an ornate chandelier hanging over the table and glass doors that offer views out onto the expansive gardens. And with plenty of influential friends between them, we'd love to be a fly on the wall at one of the couple's dinner parties!

As you would expect from the world class athlete, Serena's home has a fully-equipped gym featuring both cardio equipment and weights for her to continue her training off the court. While the property doesn't have its own tennis court, these facilities and the swimming pool would have been ideal for Serena's cross training.

There are six bedrooms in Serena's spacious Bel Air home, which measures 6,101 square feet. This guest room is decorated in muted neutral tones, with ornate carved wooden furniture, a patterned armchair and a statement light fitting adding the perfect finishing touches.

Serena's home has seven bathrooms, including this master suite, which is decorated with tiled marble flooring and worktops, a wooden dresser and a cushioned seating area. Perhaps the highlight is this free-standing bathtub, which features gold feet and taps plus monogrammed towels featuring gold embroidered 'S' motifs.

The mansion is surrounded by impeccable gardens and features an outdoor swimming pool lined with tables and chairs, with an al fresco dining area at the end. With 2.7 acres of rolling grass, plenty of trees and set back in the Stone Canyon area of Bel Air, the home would have been the perfect private retreat for Serena over the last ten years.

