Serena Williams shares a peek inside Meghan Markle's £60,000 baby shower suite

Serena Williams has given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse inside the lavish suite where she helped to host the Duchess of Sussex’s baby shower. The tennis player posted selfies from the bathroom at The Mark hotel, where she is said to have hosted the VIP event in the luxury penthouse suite, which costs £60,000 a night.

While photos from inside the star-studded event - which was attended by Meghan’s close friends including Amal Clooney and Abigail Spencer - have been kept private, Serena’s photos did offer a small peek at the five-star venue. The mum-of-one told fans she had been enjoying a relaxing day at the hotel, writing: "Even on a relaxing day I often need to remind myself I am beautiful and strong. I seriously am grateful for these pants. I needed them today."

As well as showcasing her chic loungewear, the photos gave a look inside the hotel suite’s huge bathroom, which had a monochrome colour scheme with black-and-white striped flooring, a spacious bathtub and white bathrobes embroidered with the hotel’s monogram on the chest.

An open doorway behind Serena showed a hallway with wooden flooring that appeared to lead through to the bedrooms and a living room, which is likely where Meghan gathered with her guests. The group started their special afternoon together with a flower arranging lesson, while tucking into sweet treats made by the hotel’s head chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Speaking on CBS This Morning on Thursday, one of Meghan’s guests, Gayle King, shared details about the royal celebration. "I hope she won't mind me sharing this because I've never seen anything like this at a baby shower," said Gayle. "They did flower decorations. They had flower arranging, they brought in somebody to explain how to arrange flowers."

"We all each made an individual vase," she divulged. "Then Meghan, at her request, got in touch with an organisation I've never heard of, called Repeat Roses, and they were all donated to different charities. I thought that was a very sweet thing… It just speaks to who she is. She's kind, she's very generous. And a really, really sweet person."

