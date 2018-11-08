You’ve got to see inside Serena Williams’s amazing shoe closet It's incredible!

Why do some people have all the luck? While we have to make do with a wobbly Ikea shoe rack, the rich and famous have dedicated rooms in their house just for their shoes. Tennis champ - and the Duchess of Sussex’s good friend - Serena Williams gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her incredible shoe wardrobe on Wednesday before she headed to the Brand Genius Awards. Prepare to be jealous because we’re talking rows and rows of expensive designer shoes - and they’re all in colour order.

The 37-year-old mother-of-one was dressed casually in her gym clothes, and she deliberated on which shoes to wear. It’s a tough ol’ decision when you know you’re going to be hanging out with Vogue’s Anna Wintour and Glossier’s cool girl CEO Emily Weiss in the same evening.

Together with her husband Alexis Ohanian, the pair hot-footed it to two events in the big apple. One moment they were celebrating Glossier’s new flagship store, the next she was accepting the Brand Genius Award from Anna Wintour. We know what you’re thinking - which incredible pair of shoes did she end up going for? Well, she opted for a super glam bedazzled pair by Christian Louboutin. Only the best for the best! For her outfit, she wore a dress from Vera Wang’s spring 2018 collection.

During her acceptance speech, she explained the barriers that she has had to overcome in her life.

“I know what it’s like to be overlooked as a woman — as a black woman,” she said. “But I never let anyone define my potential by my gender or my colour.”

She continued: “Once you set your goals, always aim higher. I have to say hard work and dedication are the cornerstones of success.”