Inside Tamara Ecclestone's amazing £70million London mansion

Complete with 57 rooms!

...
1/10
1-Tamara-Ecclestone-house-exterior
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

Tamara Ecclestone lives on one of the most expensive streets in London, in a mansion just a stone's throw away from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's home at Kensington Palace. The mum-of-one and her husband Jay Rutland bought the incredible 57-room property for £45million, however, it is now estimated to be worth £70million – and it's easy to see why.

Both Tamara and her husband regularly share photos from their luxurious residence on social media, and also opened the doors to the property in their ITVBe reality show, Tamara's World. The 34-year-old revealed she has a team of 50 staff including butlers and housekeepers to help maintain the property, but Tamara has admitted the family only really uses a few of the 57 rooms – the kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Tamara's home…

2-Tamara-Ecclestone-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

There is a lavish entrance hallway to Tamara's home, with wide stairs topped with patterned carpets. This area has a monochrome colour scheme with shades of black and grey, and a striking pink painting hanging on the wall.

3-Tamara-Ecclestone-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

One living room appears to double up as a playroom for Sophia, with a Little Mermaid painting on the wall, lots of toys scattered around, and pink and white foam tiles on the wooden flooring.

4-Tamara-Ecclestone-edible-Christmas-tree
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Tamara and Jay go all out for Christmas, and impressed their followers when they showed a glimpse at this larger-than-life edible Christmas cake, decorated to look like a beautifully-trimmed tree.

5-Tamara-Ecclestone-advent-calendar
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

Rather than a typical chocolate advent calendar, Sophia was treated to this huge wooden house advent calendar where she received the best Christmas gift – a pet puppy.

6-Tamara-Ecclestone-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

It's not just Christmas where the family pull out all the stops, but Valentine's Day too. Red balloons, flowers, and a cake stand filled with cupcakes transformed Tamara's kitchen for 14 February.

7-Tamara-Ecclestone-dressing-room
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

This room looks like the perfect spot to get glammed up, with shimmering silver cupboards, a dressing table and mirror.

8-Tamara-Ecclestone-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Just like Kendall Jenner, Tamara has a gold free-standing bathtub in her bathroom, with marble wall tiles adding to the luxurious décor.

9-Tamara-Ecclestone-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

Tamara shared a peek inside her walk-in wardrobe in 2017, showing her shelves lined with her impressive designer handbag collection, and drawers to display the rest of her accessories.

10-Tamara-Ecclestone-play-house
10/10

Sophia has her very own miniature replica of the family home as her playhouse. The £10,000 creation is completely luxurious, featuring a large wooden front door that matches their real life home. The playhouse was a first birthday gift from Tamara's sister Petra, and Sophia absolutely loves spending time in it. Speaking to HELLO! about it, she revealed: "She goes in there and cooks me porridge, it's so cute."

