Inside Tamara Ecclestone's amazing £70million London mansion

Tamara Ecclestone lives on one of the most expensive streets in London, in a mansion just a stone's throw away from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's home at Kensington Palace. The mum-of-one and her husband Jay Rutland bought the incredible 57-room property for £45million, however, it is now estimated to be worth £70million – and it's easy to see why.
Both Tamara and her husband regularly share photos from their luxurious residence on social media, and also opened the doors to the property in their ITVBe reality show, Tamara's World. The 34-year-old revealed she has a team of 50 staff including butlers and housekeepers to help maintain the property, but Tamara has admitted the family only really uses a few of the 57 rooms – the kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Tamara's home…