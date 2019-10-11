﻿
Inside Justin and Hailey Bieber's marital home in Beverly Hills

The singer said he wants to sell his home in an Instagram post

Justin Bieber has given fans a rare glimpse inside his home, after admitting he wants to sell it. The singer, who lives with his wife Hailey in Beverly Hills, encouraged his 119 million Instagram followers to make an offer on the lavish mansion, which he said he would sell with all of the furniture included. However, buyers will need a lot of cash to spare; Justin splashed out $8.5million dollars (£6.9million) on the home earlier this year, and has wasted no time in filling it with luxurious furniture and artwork, including a huge black-and-white portrait of himself and his wife on one wall in a sitting room. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where the newlyweds live – and prepare to make your offer…

2-Justin-Bieber-house-living-area
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

The living area is open plan and includes a cosy seating area with sofas and a television, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, and more seating in a bay window. The entire space is decorated in tonal shades of blue and white, with spotlights and statement pendants keeping the room bright.

3-Justin-Bieber-house-seating-area
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

Another relaxing area has a huge portrait of Hailey and Justin on one wall, with a hanging chair in the corner. There are two hammered metal tables sat on fluffy rugs, with vases of fresh flowers and candles lining the wall.

4-Justin-Bieber-house-bar
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

A set of stairs appear to lead down to a bar with a foosball table, slush puppy machines and racks of wine on display. Statement palm leaf wallpaper covers one wall, which also has a neon sign reading "The Tropics".

5-Justin-Bieber-house-arcade-games
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

The couple even have their own arcade games in their home, with a photo posted by Justin showing his "Super Shots" basketball game.

6-Justin-Bieber-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

The side of the kitchen wraps around to a huge open area with wooden flooring, a LEGO character on one wall, and several KAWS figures on display.

7-Justin-Bieber-house-stairs
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

Justin has more model figures on display in glass cases at the bottom of the stairs, which is also lined with an array of colourful skateboards.

8-Justin-Bieber-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Hailey and Justin have previously shared a peek inside their bedroom, which has a huge television mounted on the wall opposite the bed, with a fireplace below and windows on either side. Much like the rest of the house, the room is white with wooden flooring, but fleecy throws, candles and lots of cushions help to create a cosy atmosphere.

9-Justin-Bieber-house-pool
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

A previous post shared by Justin offered a glimpse towards the garden of the house, which has its own outdoor swimming pool and terrace lined by sun loungers and seating.

10-Justin-Bieber-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

How dreamy is the couple's bathroom? The spacious suite has a huge walk-in glass shower cubicle, with grey tiling on the walls, and bathmats from Justin's Drew House line.

