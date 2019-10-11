Inside Justin and Hailey Bieber's marital home in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber has given fans a rare glimpse inside his home, after admitting he wants to sell it. The singer, who lives with his wife Hailey in Beverly Hills, encouraged his 119 million Instagram followers to make an offer on the lavish mansion, which he said he would sell with all of the furniture included. However, buyers will need a lot of cash to spare; Justin splashed out $8.5million dollars (£6.9million) on the home earlier this year, and has wasted no time in filling it with luxurious furniture and artwork, including a huge black-and-white portrait of himself and his wife on one wall in a sitting room. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where the newlyweds live – and prepare to make your offer…