Hailey Bieber's big hint she's ready to have children with Justin

Georgia Brown
Model Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) dropped a major hint on Tuesday that she and husband Justin Bieber are ready to start a family – see details
Hailey Bieber just hinted that children could be on the cards soon for her and husband Justin Bieber – and we've never been more excited.
The 24-year-old model took to Instagram to reshare a photo of Justin with his one-year-old niece, Iris, penning a heart emoji over her husband's heartwarming post. The star rocked a vintage printed shirt worn over a white vest, relaxed fit navy trousers and a baseball cap to fulfil his substitute parenting duties as Hailey and JB took Iris out for the day.
Justin penned: "Uncle vibes", over the adorable photos, and received a flurry of comments from fans and celebrity friends who agreed he looked the part of 'dad'. One fan wrote: "we want dad vibes!", whilst another agreed: "You will be a cute dad."
Even Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wrote: "I told you, brother you look good holding a baby! Let's get to work".
Iris is the child of Hailey's older sister Alaia Baldwin and her husband of four years, Andre Aronow.
Daddy Cool: Justin looked the part as he looked after his one-year-old niece
It's not the first time the adorable one-year-old has made an appearance on the Biebers' social media profiles. Just last week, Hailey took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her niece in honour of her first birthday.
"Happy first birthday to our beautiful smushy girl," the model wrote on her Instagram story, adding: "Aunty and uncle love you so much!"
Beneath the text, Hailey shared a black and white photo that showed Hailey and Justin sweetly kissing each of the little one's cheeks.
Hailey has been a huge part of Iris' life since she was born
The loved-up duo haven't ruled out having children in the future, but Justin recently revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the pair are in no rush to start a family. "I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he said. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but it's her body and whatever she wants to do."
When Ellen asked him what the "hold up" is on starting a family, he said they’re just waiting for the right time.
"There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman," he said. "And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."
