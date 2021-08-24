Hailey Bieber's big hint she's ready to have children with Justin The couple tried their hand at parenthood…

Hailey Bieber just hinted that children could be on the cards soon for her and husband Justin Bieber – and we've never been more excited.

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram to reshare a photo of Justin with his one-year-old niece, Iris, penning a heart emoji over her husband's heartwarming post. The star rocked a vintage printed shirt worn over a white vest, relaxed fit navy trousers and a baseball cap to fulfil his substitute parenting duties as Hailey and JB took Iris out for the day.

Justin penned: "Uncle vibes", over the adorable photos, and received a flurry of comments from fans and celebrity friends who agreed he looked the part of 'dad'. One fan wrote: "we want dad vibes!", whilst another agreed: "You will be a cute dad."

Even Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wrote: "I told you, brother you look good holding a baby! Let's get to work".

Iris is the child of Hailey's older sister Alaia Baldwin and her husband of four years, Andre Aronow.

Daddy Cool: Justin looked the part as he looked after his one-year-old niece

It's not the first time the adorable one-year-old has made an appearance on the Biebers' social media profiles. Just last week, Hailey took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her niece in honour of her first birthday.

"Happy first birthday to our beautiful smushy girl," the model wrote on her Instagram story, adding: "Aunty and uncle love you so much!"

Beneath the text, Hailey shared a black and white photo that showed Hailey and Justin sweetly kissing each of the little one's cheeks.

Hailey has been a huge part of Iris' life since she was born

The loved-up duo haven't ruled out having children in the future, but Justin recently revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the pair are in no rush to start a family. "I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he said. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

When Ellen asked him what the "hold up" is on starting a family, he said they’re just waiting for the right time.

"There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman," he said. "And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."

