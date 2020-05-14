The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly moved into a £14.5million, eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom, Tuscan-style villa in the exclusive Beverly Hills neighbourhood of LA when they relocated from Canada in March. If that wasn't impressive enough, the couple are surrounded by the who's who of Hollywood. While they may not be able to socialise with their famous neighbours just yet due to the coronavirus lockdown, the couple certainly have some fabulous people to mingle with in their gated community once life starts to return to 'normal'. But just who are Meghan and Harry's A-list neighbours? Keep reading to find out…
Adele
In May 2016, Adele joined the exclusive 90210 postcode after she purchased a £7.7million four-bedroom Dutch Colonial-inspired mansion. The home also has six bathrooms and is located on 17,000-square-feet of land. There is an open-plan kitchen, living room and dining room, while outside features a stunning pool and a gazebo. There is also a treehouse for her son Angelo to play in.
Adele reportedly snapped up a second home in the celebrity-packed Beverly Hills enclave last year. Costing £8.7million with more than 6,000 square feet, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom abode was said to have been purchased for her ex-husband Simon Konecki. There is a spacious sunken living room with fireplace, a shaded poolside patio and a library that holds 2,000 volumes in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves!
MORE: Adele's weight loss transformation: how the singer slimmed down