﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Who are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's A-list LA neighbours?

It reads like an Oscars guestlist!

Who are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's A-list LA neighbours?
You're reading

Who are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's A-list LA neighbours?

1/10
Next

Is this Holly Willoughby's secret to her amazing figure?
Jenni McKnight
adele-meghan-harry-neighbour
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly moved into a £14.5million, eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom, Tuscan-style villa in the exclusive Beverly Hills neighbourhood of LA when they relocated from Canada in March. If that wasn't impressive enough, the couple are surrounded by the who's who of Hollywood. While they may not be able to socialise with their famous neighbours just yet due to the coronavirus lockdown, the couple certainly have some fabulous people to mingle with in their gated community once life starts to return to 'normal'. But just who are Meghan and Harry's A-list neighbours? Keep reading to find out…

Adele

In May 2016, Adele joined the exclusive 90210 postcode after she purchased a £7.7million four-bedroom Dutch Colonial-inspired mansion. The home also has six bathrooms and is located on 17,000-square-feet of land. There is an open-plan kitchen, living room and dining room, while outside features a stunning pool and a gazebo. There is also a treehouse for her son Angelo to play in.

Adele reportedly snapped up a second home in the celebrity-packed Beverly Hills enclave last year. Costing £8.7million with more than 6,000 square feet, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom abode was said to have been purchased for her ex-husband Simon Konecki. There is a spacious sunken living room with fireplace, a shaded poolside patio and a library that holds 2,000 volumes in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves!

MORE: Adele's weight loss transformation: how the singer slimmed down

elton-john-home
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

Sir Elton John

Elton John's £26.7million Beverly Hills mansion is just one home he owns with husband David Furnish – they also have houses in London, France and Italy. So while he may not be home all the time, he is already close friends with Meghan and Harry, which will make 'meeting the neighbours' that much easier. Elton's 24,260 square feet of property boasts ten bedrooms, 22 bathrooms and three stories of luxury living space. There is a screening room, wine cellar, game room, a gym and a swimming pool! There's also said to be a lift in the home so he and his family can go from floor to floor with ease.

jennifer-lawrence-home
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

Jennifer Lawrence

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence may split her time between New York and LA, but when she's back on the West Coast, she calls her £6.5million property, home. Previous owners include Jessica Simpson and Ellen DeGeneres. The five-bedroom house features a gourmet kitchen, sprawling staircase, elegant living room and five-and-a-half bathrooms. There's also an envy-inducing walk-in wardrobe and home makeup and hair station! She's even got a koi pond! 

Keep scrolling for more of Meghan and Harry's A-list neighbours...

Serena-Williams-home
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is one of Meghan's closest friends, so having her live nearby must be a blessing for the Duchess. The tennis pro owns a £5.1million, five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom property which she bought back in 2017. The living room has a beautiful fireplace, the roomy kitchen has a double-wide island, and a lower level entertaining space features a wet bar and a walk-in wine cellar. There's also a pool, but no tennis court…

katy-perry-home
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Mum-to-be Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom live in the singer's five-bedroom, five-bathroom home, which she purchased for a whopping £14.7million in 2017. The driveway and front of the house are shaded by beautiful trees and greenery which give the couple even more privacy. There's also said to be off-street parking for up to 20 cars on her driveway! Of course, the garden is just as impressive as the spacious interior, with a double-edged infinity pool and spectacular views of the canyon.

rod-stewart-home
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster's LA abode was designed with an English stately home in mind. Filled with art work and sculptures, Rod previously told Architectural Digest: "Although the house is full of antiques, I don't see it as an antiques shop." The living room features a 200-year-old French crystal chandelier, there is a library with an impressive Louis XV desk and a small panelled family room off the kitchen that is referred to as the tearoom.

nicole-kidman-home
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban have an impressive property portfolio, owning homes in Australia and Nashville, Tennessee. In 2008, the couple parted with £5.6million for a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Beverly Hills. There is a jungle gym and a swing set for their daughters, Sunday, 11, and nine-year-old Faith, a slide for the pool and a chic cabana. There's also a wrap around deck and a full-floor master suite with dual walk-in wardrobes and a huge sitting room to boot.

MORE: 17 epic celebrity home gyms we'd love during lockdown: from the Beckhams to Robbie Williams

mila-kunis-home
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' primary residence is their £8.3million, four-bedroom, three-bathroom property in the exclusive gated community. The two-storey home features an impressive swimming pool and beautifully landscaped gardens. 

cameron-diaz-home
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

Cameron Diaz

Before she became a wife and mother, Cameron Diaz splashed out just over £8million on her English country home-style Beverly Hills property, which underwent extensive renovations in 2019 before she and husband Benji Madden welcomed their first child. The 5,000 square foot house comes with an open-plan living room that has two seating areas and also includes a dining room. It has six-and-a-half bathrooms, a detached three-bedroom guesthouse, a tennis court and a swimming pool with hot tub.

hilary-duff-home
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

Hilary Duff

Younger actress Hilary Duff boasts a seriously colourful pad – her front door is pink! The mum-of-two is all about colour, texture and patterns. One of her kitchen walls features oversize zig zag-pattern tiles and there's a colourful, kaleidoscopic painting above an equally eye-dazzling credenza in the retro-style living room, which also features a pair of coral velvet side chairs. Her garden features an outdoor bar and kitchen.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...