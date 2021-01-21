Adele's 6 body confidence and fitness secrets revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Adele's recent weight loss has gained plenty of attention from her followers, especially after she shared several photos of slimmed-down figure on social media.

One of these was in May 2020, when the Hello hitmaker, who is estimated to have lost around seven stone, marked her 32nd birthday with a picture of herself wearing a black mini-dress.

And who can forget her appearance on Saturday Night Live in October? "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me," Adele joked, referring to her live public appearance in 2016 when she headlined Glastonbury.

"But actually, because of all the Covid restrictions…I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose."

While we think Adele has always looked fabulous, there are a few simple body confidence secrets she swears by these days. So how did she achieve her transformation? As well as following a healthy diet, the award-winning singer has also shared several insights into her fitness secrets. Take a look...

Do it for yourself

Her former personal trainer Pete Geracimo gave an insight into Adele's motivation to get fit. In an Instagram post, he wrote: "My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo."

Adele looked amazing in this recent Instagram photo

He added: "When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post-pregnancy and post-surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13-month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices."

Reformer Pilates

Adele's fitness regime is also said to include reformer pilates, which is an exercise loved by Meghan Markle. Using a special machine, reformer pilates helps work your core, improve flexibility and gain strength.

Do what you enjoy

Experts have estimated that Adele has now lost around seven stone in total

Everyone has a preference when it comes to exercise, and for Adele, that's weight training.

The mother-of-one previously told Rolling Stone magazine, “I mainly moan. I’m not, like, skipping to the [expletive] gym. I don’t enjoy it. I do like doing weights. I don’t like looking in the mirror.”

HIIT workouts

Adele is said to have been training with US trainer Dalton Wong – who has worked with stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Vogue Williams - to help with her weight loss using high-intensity workouts at home.

She shared a photo of herself with her hair styled in a 60s ponytail in a nod to Sharon Stone’s iconic Ginger Rothstein character from Casino. Joking about her new exercise regime, she captioned the image: “I used to cry but now I sweat."

Have a good relationship with your body

Adele previously revealed a self-help book helped her to have a better relationship with her body. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of the cover of Glennon Doyle's book Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living.

The star said that it stopped her from being "stressed and dishevelled" and helped her to feel like she was in her body for the first time.

The mum-of-one added: "If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew!"

Ignore the critics

Back in 2017, the Someone Like You singer hit back at online trolls who compared her Grammy's look to Princess Fiona from Shrek.

Adele told her audience in Perth, Australia: "I wore this dress, right, everyone said I looked like Fiona. I don't [expletive] care. It was Givenchy couture! They can say what they want."

According to Metro, she also remarked: "I worked out. Obviously I'm a large lady and I like eating food very much, but I was working out twice a day to fit into that Givenchy dress because it was quite tight."

