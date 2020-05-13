Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently staying in a £15million mansion owned by actor Tyler Perry in the Beverly Ridge Estate of California, and have installed a new feature in a bid to increase security: privacy screens surrounding the property.

The decision comes after the Parks & Recreation organisation of Beverly Hills reopened popular hiking routes including the Beverly Drive to Franklin Canyon Connector Trail on Saturday, following their closure back in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Once locals that were taking their dogs for walks and doing their daily exercise reached the highest viewpoint, they were able to see into Meghan and Harry's temporary home with their son Archie. Now, the couple have made the move to install the screens in order to prevent the public from seeing in. Besides privacy screens, the home also features several security cameras while there are only 14 properties on the estate, but this is only a temporary home for Meghan and Harry.

Meghan and Harry reportedly showed interest in Mel Gibson's Malibu home. Photo: Trulia

The pair continue their search for a permanent place, and have reportedly shown interest in both Mel Gibson's former home in Malibu, and Kylie Jenner's mansion in the same city. Speculation was sparked surrounding Mel Gibson's home when a real estate agent shared an Instagram post stating that the couple had bought the property, but immediately deleted the post when they were contacted by The Sun. As for Kylie Jenner's home, Caitlyn Jenner previously told Loose Women that the couple "were looking for a house in Malibu" and, from being in close proximity to Meghan's mum's home in Windsor Hills to being the area that Princess Diana had hoped to raise Prince Harry and William in, it would make sense if Meghan and Harry were to buy the property. For now though, the couple continue to reside at Tyler Perry's home.

