Inside Brendan Cole's beautiful Mallorca holiday home with wife Zoe

The dancer spent the lockdown at his second home

Chloe Best
Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe have spent the past three months isolating at their Mallorca holiday home during the coronavirus lockdown in Spain, and it certainly looks idyllic. Located close to the beach and with a private swimming pool where their children Aurelia, seven, and two-year-old Dante can play, it's easy to see why the couple loves spending time there.

Zoe has previously said that as soon as she and Brendan saw the property they knew it was "special". She wrote on Instagram: "It had great energy and such a lovely feeling. Now it's our job to love it and nurture it and make it our own." Take a look through the gallery to see more of the beautiful villa…

The home has a large garden and terrace with a swimming pool lined by sun loungers. The perfect spot to sit and watch the sun go down!

Zoe also previously shared a look at the garden when she harvested olives from a tree on their lawn, which is surrounded by more plants and trees.

Brendan and his family can enjoy al fresco meals on this terrace, where they have set up a long dining table with woven place mats and a beautiful vase of flowers at the centre.

Inside, the walls are painted white with tiled flooring, but the couple add splashes of colour with fresh flowers and foliage from their garden.

The dining room is also painted completely white, and is filled with natural light via two windows and glass doors leading outdoors. A long wooden dining table sits at the centre of the room, and has seating for up to eight guests at dinner parties.

The couple's bedroom follows the same light colour scheme, with blue patterned pillows and a rattan bedside table adding to the relaxed Mediterranean aesthetic.

Another room has white tiled flooring covered with a large blue and white woven rug, and Zoe wrote that she loves the new armoire, adding that the room is "so relaxing in blue and white".

