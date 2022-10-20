17 exquisite celebrity holiday homes that need to be seen to be believed From private beaches to countryside retreats…

Considering they already have stunning family homes, it comes as no surprise that many celebrities own equally luxurious holiday homes where they can enjoy the same privacy and lavish amenities.

The likes of Victoria Beckham, The Princess of Wales, and Amanda Holden are all among those lucky stars with properties in the Cotswolds, California and more. Keep scrolling to see some of the most decadent celebrity holiday homes, some of which include swimming pools or private beaches...

Phillip Schofield's Portugal holiday home

Phillip Schofield regularly visits his beautiful holiday home in Portugal which boasts an outdoor swimming pool with jaw-dropping views across the Portuguese hills.

A chic cream terrace with an outdoor dining table and lawn area are also features of the This Morning presenter's property. His co-host Holly Willoughby has also been to visit his holiday home along with her husband Dan Baldwin, as well as TV presenter Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall.

King Charles' Caithness holiday home

As well as Birkhall in Scotland, King Charles owns a second holiday home on the north coast of the country in Caithness.

The Castle of Mey was bought by the Queen Mother in 1952 and was inherited by Charles after her death in 2002. The Queen Mother visited the castle every August and October until she was 101, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed there in August 2018 with King Charles and Camilla.

In May 2019, the royal opened a new ten-bedroom bed and breakfast in the grounds of the castle, the Granary Lodge. Features include exposed brick walls, log fireplaces and free-standing baths.

David and Victoria Beckham’s holiday home in the Cotswolds

The Beckhams often retreat to their country home in the Cotswolds for weekends and short breaks. The family, who spend most of their time at their property in London, have spent millions renovating the nine-bedroom home, which is located close to celebrity haunt Soho Farmhouse.

Offering the perfect spot for them to enjoy some peace and quiet, the couple previously submitted plans to add a 60ft croquet lawn, natural swimming pond and orchard to the grounds of the picturesque estate.

Peter Andre’s holiday home in Cyprus

Peter Andre shared a peek inside his holiday home in his native Cyprus during the school holidays, and said he felt “blessed” to be able to divide his time between there and the UK. The property certainly looks like a beautiful place to get away from it all; with its own private swimming pool and sprawling lawns, there is lots to keep Peter’s children Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo entertained. Meanwhile, inside the house has a modern decor, with an open plan living space that has different areas for sitting and watching TV, relaxing on the sofa, dining and cooking.

Amanda Holden’s country retreat in the Cotswolds

Just like the Beckhams, Amanda Holden also owns a country retreat in the Cotswolds. The Britain’s Got Talent judge has worked hard at renovating the property, and given a glimpse inside on Instagram. The living room has traditional wooden beams across the ceiling and hardwood flooring, which Amanda has topped with a John Lewis rug. And demonstrating her love of colour, the 47-year-old has added a large velvet corner sofa from Loaf topped with colourful cushions in shades of orange and green.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field’s Malibu holiday home

The former X Factor judges divide their time between London and Los Angeles, and recently spent a reported £15.9million on a mansion in Malibu. The spacious residence spans 3,592-square-foot over three storeys, with a gourmet kitchen featuring a breakfast bar and separate dining area, as well as a master bedroom suite with its own custom spa bath and private ocean-view terrace.

Prince William and Kate’s Norfolk estate

While it was once their main residence, Prince William and Princess Kate’s country home, Anmer Hall, is now somewhere they can go when they need some time away from London with their three young children – including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The late Queen gifted the couple the ten-bedroom property in 2013, and they carried out extensive renovation work on the home, including remaking a driveway, converting a 'garden store' into living quarters, and even filing an application to build a new tennis court, replacing an old court that had fallen into disrepair.

Kirstie Allsopp's Devon holiday home

Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp has a six-bedroom holiday home in Devon, and members of the public can stay there too. The property sleeps 14 people and is located just a few minutes away from Welcombe Mouth in Devon. Kirstie has lovingly restored the property and her personal sense of style is visible throughout, with her own black and gold wallpaper in the downstairs washroom, eclectic furnishings and her own homemade crafts.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s holiday home in the Hamptons

Lucky Gwyneth Paltrow owns a beautiful residence in the Hamptons, which is where she married her husband Brad Falchuk. The actress recently holidayed at the estate with Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her new partner Shaman Durek, who is one of Gwyneth’s close friends. In 2017, fans were given a unique peek into Gwyneth’s holiday home after she invited The Home Edit in to organise her children’s play room, which has a window that looks into their swimming pool.

Amal and George Clooney’s Lake Como home

George and Amal Clooney spend their summers at their Lake Como residence, Villa L’Oleandra. The beautiful property is said to have 25 rooms, a swimming pool, gym and tennis court, and is where the A-list couple hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a mini break in summer 2018.

Queen Elizabeth II's Scottish summer holiday home

Even the Queen was lucky enough to have her own holiday home, Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire. Her Majesty spent several weeks there each summer and her granddaughter Princess Eugenie has previously said the late monarch is "most happy there".

Speaking with her former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, it seems the place was "home from home" for the Queen. "She has been going there regularly from the middle to the end of July right through to the beginning of October since she came to the throne," Dickie told HELLO!. "It's just home from home, a place where she can just get away from it all, putting her feet up and give her the chance to just enjoy two months of holiday."

Michael Douglas’ estate in Mallorca

Michael Douglas owns a huge holiday villa in the village of Valldemossa, Majorca, which he bought with former wife Diandra Luker in 1989. The actor had put the property up for sale in 2014, but took it off the market in 2018 after it failed to sell. The property boasts two cottages, five apartments, ten bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and an outdoor swimming pool.

Denise Van Outen’s second home in the Costa del Sol

Denise Van Outen can escape to Spain’s Costa del Sol whenever she wants some rest and relaxation after investing in an apartment in the resort of Mijas. Speaking to HELLO!, Denise previously said that she plans to escape there regularly, both to indulge her love of golf and for weekends away with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall and her daughter Betty. "For me it’s an extension of my home in the UK,” she said. “It’s like an extra wing in the sunshine."

Richard Branson’s Necker Island resort

Why just buy a holiday home when you can buy a whole island? Virgin boss Richard Branson owns Necker Island, a 74-acre island in the British Virgin Islands that he has transformed into an exclusive resort. The entrepreneur has hosted a number of his celebrity friends on the island, although it has not all been plain sailing – the resort has previously been devastated by fire and was also badly damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island retreat

Taylor’s huge mansion next to the beach at Rhode Island has played host to some now infamous parties. Who could forget ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston’s ‘I heart TS’ tank or Taylor floating on an inflatable swan in her pool with Calvin Harris? The property is where Taylor goes for a fun getaway with friends, and we can’t blame her; the mansion has eight bedrooms, and has 700-feet of private sandy beach.

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion

Professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo divides his time between his home in Madeira, Portugal and his hotel-like mansion in Italy. The second property boasts an indoor and outdoor pool, a gigantic playroom for his children, a home gym for the sportsman to keep fit and unbeatable views.

