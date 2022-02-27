Dancing on Ice stars 2022 and their jaw-dropping homes: Brendan Cole, Kimberly Wyatt and more Take a look inside their private homes

Dancing on Ice stars continue to impress us on the ice, but where do they retreat during their recovery time? From Brendan Cole's two incredible family homes through to Kimberly Wyatt's ultra-tidy house. Plus, see inside the houses of presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield too!

Sally Dynevor

Sally shares her home with her husband and daughters

Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Metcalfe on Coronation Street has a beautiful home away from the cobbles. The actress lives with her husband Tim and their children Phoebe, Samuel and Harriet. When Harriet collected her GCSE results, Sally revealed how gorgeous their country-style kitchen is – with plenty of cupboard space.

The actress has a stunning property

On Mother's Day, Sally revealed her dining table filled with cards and gifts. The snap revealed that her property has traditional Georgian windows and the space is flooded with light.

Brendan Cole

Brendan has a stylish home

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole lives in the countryside with his wife Zoe Hobbs and their children Aurelia and Danté. The star revealed his colourful dining space one day while posing by his family dining table – we love the statement rug!

The dancer also has a Spanish holiday home

The family also has a Mallorca holiday home where they spent time during the coronavirus lockdown. Located close to the beach and with a private swimming pool, it's idyllic. Zoe has previously said that as soon as she and Brendan saw the property they knew it was "special". She wrote on Instagram: "It had great energy and such a lovely feeling. Now it's our job to love it and nurture it and make it our own." Take a look through the gallery to see more of the beautiful villa…

Kimberly Wyatt

Imagine having your own dance studio at home!

Former Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt lives in Surrey and her family home is stunning. She lives there with her husband Max Rogers and their three children – Willow, Maple and Senna.

The star keeps her home clean and tidy

Both Kimberly and Max share photos of their home on social media, revealing the impressive garden, incredible home dance studio and impeccable interiors. Speaking to HELLO! in 2016, she said: "I am lucky to have an amazing clean freak of a husband, so he enjoys making the house perfectly tidy," she teased.

Regan Gascoigne

Regan Gascoigne, 26, is the son of former England footballer Paul Gascoigne, and he is also a professional dancer, having trained at the Hammond Ballet School.

Regan gave fans a peek inside his home on Instagram

During the lockdown, Regan showed off his at-home birthday party revealing a glimpse into his stunning home. In the post, he thanked his mum for organising, indicated he could still live at home with mother Sheryl.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby shares a gorgeous London property with her husband Dan Baldwin, and their children Harry, Belle and Chester. The This Morning presenter has plans to extend the house but it already has a jaw-dropping kitchen, stylish lounge and lovely garden.

Holly has an impressive family house in London

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield lives alone in London

Since splitting with his wife Stephanie and coming out as gay, Phillip Schofield moved out of his family home in Oxfordshire and relocated to a £2million London home in September 2020. Located in the leafy suburb of Chiswick, Phillip has given fans glimpses into his dreamy abode via his Instagram feed.

The presenter has a sweet garden at his house

Phillip's kitchen is designed with white walls and matching white cupboards, and he has a chalkboard on the wall titled 'Kitchen Notes', where he had written: 'Drink more gin!' We couldn't agree more.

