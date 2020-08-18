﻿
Louis Tomlinson is selling his incredible LA home for £5.14million: see photos

Louis Tomlinson has listed his incredible Los Angeles mansion for sale at a loss of £415,000 ($550,000) from when he first bought it. The One Direction singer reportedly bought the property in 2016 in order to be closer to his son Freddie, who he shares with stylist Briana Jungwirth, and lived there for a year with his former girlfriend Danielle Campbell.

The Mediterranean-style mansion is currently available to purchase on Homes.com for £5.14million ($6.8million), and features so many fabulous amenities – not to mention jaw-dropping views across Los Angeles – that we don't know why anyone would ever want to sell it.

Highlights include a home cinema, a wine cellar, a chef's kitchen, and a master suite with its own walk-in wardrobe, luxurious bathroom and private balcony. Meanwhile, outside it boasts an enormous terrace with several seating areas, an infinity pool and spa with stunning views. Keep reading to see more of Louis' former home…

Much of the property has been decorated in a monochrome colour scheme, with black hardwood flooring that contrasts against the cream walls, as seen here on the staircase, which features an opulent light fitting hanging overhead.

The dining room is ideal for entertaining, with a wooden dining table at the centre surrounded by seven cream cushioned chairs. A huge house plant, painting and a cream table lamp provide the decorative finishing touches.

There is another dining area in the kitchen, positioned to take full advantage of the property's enviable vantage point. The kitchen features dark wood cabinets with white worktops and integrated appliances.

A set of steps lead from the back of the kitchen into this cosy living room, which has wooden beams on the ceilings, and has a television mounted on the wall between two windows. It is decorated in a similar muted colour palette to the rest of the property, with cream sofas and a chic glass coffee table.

Another seating area can be found elsewhere in the property. It has floor-to-ceiling windows and has been artfully styled with a curved sofa in front of the fireplace, while the other sofas take advantage of the city views.

There are several bedrooms in Louis' house, including this guest room, which has two ladder shelves to display books and accessories, a wooden desk, and a double bed with a circular mirror hanging overhead.

The master bathroom is enormous, with striking black and white tiles on the floor and powder blue cabinets across the sink and dressing table. A free-standing white bathtub takes pride of place at the centre of the room, with fluffy rugs on the floor on either side.

Louis' house has a huge terrace overlooking Los Angeles, complete with a swimming pool, outdoor dining area, and a relaxed seating area with cushioned seating and a coffee table with a fire pit at the centre.

