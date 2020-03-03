Harry Styles spends £15million on three houses on same London street The One Direction singer has just bought a third property in north London

Harry Styles has spent £4million on a third house in the celebrity enclave of Hampstead, next door to an £8million property he bought in summer 2019. The former One Direction singer's newest property purchase has sparked speculation that he may follow in the footsteps of his friend Ed Sheeran, who owns several neighbouring properties in Suffolk, by creating one mega mansion as his London base.

While he has spent £12million in the past year on the two houses, Harry bought his first property in the area when he was just 18, spending almost £3million. In 2019 he snapped up an £8million five-bedroom Georgian house across the road, which he bought outright. His latest purchase is an early 18th-century villa, which was not advertised on the open market and set him back £4.175million.

Harry Styles owns three properties on the same north London street

Harry has carried out significant renovation work within his homes, and added his own private pub, called Harry's Bar, within his first property. The neighbouring properties he now owns were once one mansion before being separated into two semi-detached homes, so it's likely he may be planning to combine and restore them to their former glory.

The new investment comes less than a year after the 26-year-old sold his Los Angeles home for £4.8million, two years after he put it on the market. Harry originally spent £5.3million on the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home, and had hoped to sell it for £6.57million, before finally accepting £4.8million.

Harry sold this Los Angeles property in 2019 (Photo: Hilton & Hyland)

Whatever Harry's plans are for his new homes, we're sure security will be a big concern for the singer, who was not only stalked by a homeless man he had helped over several months last year, but was also mugged at knifepoint close to his home on Valentine's Day. Harry opened up about the incident in an interview on the Howard Stern radio show, and said he took the opportunity to run away from his muggers after two cars drove by. "So I just sprinted but usually when I'm out walking I'm wearing running stuff and this was the one time I was wearing like corduroy flairs and shoes... I just sprinted and I guess because they had cash they ended up turning around," he said.

