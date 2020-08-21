Inside Gigi Hadid's £3million New York home where she'll raise her baby with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid has returned to New York with her boyfriend Zayn Malik as the couple prepare to welcome their baby in September. The couple, who have been isolating at Gigi's mum Yolanda Hadid's beautiful ranch for the past few months, have the perfect place to raise their baby – the model's £3.09million ($4million) apartment in Manhattan.
The property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a chef's kitchen, all of which Gigi renovated throughout 2019. Within her apartment building she also has a concierge, storage and a fitness centre.
Keep reading to see more of Gigi's gorgeous home…