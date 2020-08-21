﻿
Homes

Inside Gigi Hadid's £3million New York home where she'll raise her baby with Zayn Malik

Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first baby in September

Chloe Best
Gigi Hadid has returned to New York with her boyfriend Zayn Malik as the couple prepare to welcome their baby in September. The couple, who have been isolating at Gigi's mum Yolanda Hadid's beautiful ranch for the past few months, have the perfect place to raise their baby – the model's £3.09million ($4million) apartment in Manhattan.

The property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a chef's kitchen, all of which Gigi renovated throughout 2019. Within her apartment building she also has a concierge, storage and a fitness centre.

Keep reading to see more of Gigi's gorgeous home…

Gigi has opted for bold colours throughout her home. The open-plan living room and dining area features a corner sofa with orange, striped and two-tone cushions, positioned next to a wooden coffee table topped with an array of books, magazines and candles. A set of floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead out to the model's private terrace.

A television is mounted on the wall opposite the sofa. The room is painted cream, with wooden panels and a quirky painting hang on the wall to the side.

Gigi is a keen chef, so it's little surprise she has a beautiful kitchen in her home. It features white cabinets with brass handles, marble worktops and splash backs, and a large island unit at the centre. Open shelving and glass-fronted cabinets show how Gigi has neatly-organised the room, with all of her cooking ingredients displayed in matching glass jars.

The mum-to-be has still added splashes of colour throughout the kitchen, with colourful displays of dried pasta within the cabinet doors of her island unit.

Gigi shared a peek at the dining area when she cooked a meal for her friends at home earlier this year. The dining table has two brown leather benches for guests to sit on, and was artfully dressed with napkins, bronze charger plates and patterned serving dishes.

The en-suite bathroom features covers from The New Yorker magazine adorning the top half of the walls, and tiling on the bottom half, with a white sink, lit-up mirror and toilet within the small space.

While the rooms have largely painted white and cream, Gigi has still added colour throughout, including on the staircase, where a tapestry carpet runner lines the dark wood stairs.

We got a peek inside what appears to be Gigi's dressing room on Instagram, featuring a mustard-cushioned chair, a dressing table with Hollywood-style lit-up mirror.

The bedroom follows Gigi's eclectic aesthetic, with cream walls and a wooden panel behind the bed, which is dressed with white linen and has bedside tables with matching lamps on either side.

How gorgeous is this master bathroom?! As well as having his-and-hers sinks with marble surrounds, there is also a walk-in shower and free-standing bathtub where the couple can unwind.

