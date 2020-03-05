Gigi Hadid shares a rare glimpse inside her home as she reunites with Zayn Malik after fashion month The model hosted a dinner party at home for her boyfriend and friends

She's spent the past few weeks travelling the work for fashion week shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris, but Gigi Hadid was finally home on Wednesday. And while she could have been excused for putting her feet up with a takeaway, the model proved she is the perfect host by cooking dinner at home for her boyfriend Zayn Malik and some friends.

"Home. Dinner is served friends," Gigi captioned a photo of her dinner party setup, which offered a rare peek inside her New York home. The 24-year-old had laid her long black dinner table with metallic charger plates, with different colour napkins for each of her guests that were artfully folded and secured with yellow napkin rings.

Candles added to the ambiance of the room, while Gigi's guests would have been able to sit and catch up on the brown leather benches on either side of the table. The keen foodie had pulled out all the stops with her menu, cooking a selection of dishes including veggie paella and chicken with butternut squash, which were put on the table in large serving bowls so her guests could all help themselves.

Gigi Hadid gave fans a peek inside her New York apartment

Gigi's friends and family were impressed with her culinary skills, with some – including her dad Mohamed Hadid – commenting to ask why they weren't invited. "That's the prettiest dinner I have seen for a long time. Where is my invite, baby G? Amazing cook you are and lady of the house. Tastes of Palestine," he wrote.

The model hosted a dinner party for her boyfriend and friends

The model lives in the Noho area of Manhattan, in a £3.09million ($4million) apartment that has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a chef's kitchen where she can prepare her meals. Within her apartment building she also has a concierge, storage and a fitness centre.

