Zayn Malik's picture-perfect ranch is just like Gigi Hadid's family home Zayn and Gigi's child Khai will be raised at this beautiful property

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first baby Khai in September 2020, and the family will be splitting their time between Gigi's New York home and Zayn's farm in Pennsylvania.

A recent photograph revealed that his countryside ranch looks remarkably similar to Gigi Hadid's former family home.

Zayn and Gigi pictured outside of their twee home in the countryside

To celebrate Valentine's Day, model Gigi shared a series of loved-up snaps with her beau Zayn and one of them was shot outside of their postcard-worthy house.

The star hugged her singer boyfriend as she sat on garden furniture on the patio of the residence, and behind the A-list couple, followers could see their idyllic home with wooden panelling and white-trimmed windows.

Yolanda Hadid has a huge ranch in Pennsylvania

This rustic aesthetic is very similar to Gigi's mother Yolanda's house as we've seen in photographs that it also has a wooden-clad front and white Georgian-style windows.

Yolanda, star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has revealed the front porch of her house in a candid snap and she has also showcased its full exterior when shooing away roaming animals from her land.

Speaking to GQ, Zayn explained that he was actually spurred on to buy a farm in Pennsylvania by Yolanda Hadid for a quieter life away from the limelight, and he chose a plot nearby to her property.

The whole family, including Bella and Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik all locked down at Yolanda's huge home in New Hope, Pennsylvania during the pandemic.

Yolanda even makes gin at her ranch

The family farmhouse is set on a 32-acre estate with horse stables, sprawling gardens and a botanical garden from which Yolanda is developing her own line of gin.

Zayn's farm is also abundant with crops as GQ reports there are "cherries, tomatoes, and cucumbers," oh, and a horse named Cool!

