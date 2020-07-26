Pregnant Gigi Hadid shows off her Manhattan apartment ahead of baby's birth The model will welcome a daughter in September

Gigi Hadid is on nesting mode and seems to have headed to New York to prepare everything for her daughter's birth in September.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the supermodel gave fans a full tour of her Manhattan apartment – which she has been designing and curating for the past year.

The mum-to-be showed off most rooms inside her apartment

Sharing ten images on her feed and further nine on her Instagram stories, the mother-to-be told her 55 million followers: "Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot."

She added: "Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city.... but I'm excited for the time I'll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favourite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn't call me crazy. ([love heart] my mamma:) who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for (she called me crazy when required) grateful to and for all."

We love Gigi's incredible bathroom!

The 25-year-old shared a look inside most of the rooms in her apartment, which she bought back in 2016 for a reported $4million.

The 2,085-square-foot property, which has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, features a quirky and colourful Missoni couch, which takes pride of place in the living room, and is topped with throw pillows by Jean-Paul Gaultier.

The model's bathroom shelves are filled with beauty products and perfumes

In one of the walls in the hallway, an Eamon Harrington painting can be seen. "Welcome, all ages, all colors, all sizes, all cultures, all genders, all beliefs, all religions, all types, all people, safe here," it reads.

Her gorgeous bedroom features colourful artwork on the walls and also two very quirky Forest Ceramic lamps to each side of the bed.

Gigi's stunning dressing room

The most gorgeous room of all has to be her master bathroom, which has the most stunning white standalone bathtub, rainfall shower, and floor-to-ceiling glass shelves filled with perfumes, beauty products and crystals.

Right next to the bathroom, Gigi has an envy-inducing salon and dressing area, with lighted mirrors and a closet full of handbags. When can we move in?