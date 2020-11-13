﻿
Prince Philip's relative once lived at this £6.9million home - see inside

This Mayfair property has been owned by royals and celebrities

Rachel Avery
exterior-royal-mayfair
Photo: © Custom
This £6.9million Mayfair penthouse used to be owned by HRH Alexander Mountbatten, as well as famous author P.G Wodehouse and the late Alexander McQueen - and now it's for sale.

It was formerly the royal residence of HRH Alexander Mountbatten, who was a grandson of Queen Victoria and relative of Prince Philip. Alexander lived here with this wife Marchioness Carisbrooke, until they both moved into Kensington Palace in 1920.

living-room-royal-mayfair
Photo: © Custom
In the many years after Alexander lived at this address, it passed through the hands of many noteworthy names. Author P. G. Wodehouse once called this place home and it contained the study in which he wrote the Jeeves and Worster stories.

There is a blue plaque upon the exterior of the building to showcase that this was the home of P. G. Wodehouse.

bedroom-2-royal-mayfair
Photo: © Custom
It is reported by the Daily Mail that fashion designer Alexander McQueen also once owned the property and renovated the interiors ready to move in, before his tragic death.

Set within a Grade II listed property, the exterior might be historic, but the interiors are highly modern. This three-bedroom apartment, which is almost 4,000 square feet, exudes grandeur with a vast living space and high-spec furnishings throughout.

bedroom-royal-mayfair
Photo: © Custom
The master bedroom is light and airy while its adjoining bathroom features a stand-alone, roll-top bath.

outdoors-royal-mayfair
Photo: © Custom
Buyers will also be able to enjoy a private roof terrace, to soak up the sights and sounds of the city from above.

kitchen-2-royal-mayfair
Photo: © Custom
The chandelier in the ultra-luxe kitchen is reminiscent of the royal roots of this property.

kitchen-royal-mayfair
Photo: © Custom
Estate agent Zoopla have listed this glorious apartment in a very desirable area of London - Dunraven Street. It is close to the heart of the city and a stone's throw away from the iconic Hyde Park. This luxury former royal residence is for sale for £6,950,000.

