Kate Middleton and Prince William's main residence at Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace in London has been unveiled during an episode of True Royalty TV's series Royal Beat. Presenter Kate Thornton and experts Ingrid Seward, Richard Kay and Christopher Warwick opened up about the reality of the property, giving fans an insight into what it's really like.

Kate opened up the discussion as she said, "The 1A suggests it's quite a tiny place, that is not the case at all, is it?"

To which Ingrid replied, "No, it's not. It's enormous." When Kate asked exactly how many rooms, Ingrid confirmed that there are in fact 20 rooms from the basement to the attic, while adding, "It is not a small house."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted the Obamas inside their sitting room in 2016

Kate asked, "Why is it called an apartment?"

"All of these royal residences at Kensington Palace are called apartments," Christopher explained. "Which of course makes people immediately think they are flats like the American term for an apartment meaning it is a flat. They are not. If you think of Kensington Palace, in a way it is built around three courtyards. If you kind of think of them as being these wonderful red brick terrace houses if you like. Because they are all joined but separate houses."

Kate and William have large cream sofas with floral cushions

As for the interiors, Richard added that "it is pretty grand inside".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live at the home with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It is a four-storey apartment and among its 20 rooms, includes five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery and staff quarters. It was previously home to Princess Margaret.

The couple also have Anmer Hall in Norfolk as a second home, where the family isolated at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They have stayed there ever since, while the children are on their school holidays. The Queen gifted Anmer Hall to William and Kate for their wedding.

