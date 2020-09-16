Prince Charles' living room inside private home revealed The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall own Highgrove House in Gloucestershire

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, own several properties including Birkhall estate in Scotland, Clarence House in London, Llynywermod in Wales and Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. The couple have shared various glimpses inside their homes in the past, but official photos released in both 1980 and 1982 show exactly how their living room at Highgrove is decorated.

Prince Charles in his living room

Charles posed in the room in 1982, revealing cream walls and a cream patterned sofa with blue and green patterned cushions. At one side, there is a dark chestnut wood table with framed photos, a glass bowl and a cream desk lamp on top, as well as an additional wooden table positioned in front of a white sash window.

A matching wooden chair with a seat upholstered in cream also sits alongside the table. A large painting hangs in a gold frame overhead.

The living room before Prince Charles moved in

In 1980, just before Prince Charles moved into the property in August, a full photo of the living room was unveiled. It showed a floral sofa with matching curtains and various separate armchairs. There was also a wooden dresser and coordinating side tables positioned throughout the room, with floral desk lamps with white shades on top.

It looks as though Charles and Camilla have kept much of the same interiors as seen in Charles' photo, although they seem to have switched out the large floral settee for a more muted patterned version where Charles sat.

Prince Charles first moved into the home with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Elsewhere in the home, there are nine bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as beautiful gardens.

Charles and Camilla tend to use Highgrove House as a country retreat, while Clarence House acts as their official residence in London, and Birkhall in Scotland as their holiday home.

