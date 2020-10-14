London’s narrowest home is for sale – see inside The skinny London property also used to be home to a celebrity

This West London, two-bedroom property is on the market for £950,000. But what’s unique about it is its unusually thin dimensions. Some rooms are not even six feet wide but despite the skinny nature of the building, there’s still room for a kitchen, dining area, living room, bathroom, two bedrooms, a garden and a roof terrace.

The listing reads: “If you like traditional properties that ‘tick all the boxes’ then the chances are this is not for you”. A bold statement for any estate agent, but this unusually skinny house needs explaining. The pictures reveal an amazingly decorated home, but on a tiny scale.

WATCH: Tour the tiny home for yourself

Winkworth Estate Agent Simon Waller, who is in charge of the sale, explains: “The interior design has the bespoke approach of a luxury yacht, making the most of small spaces”.

At just 5ft 5in wide, the kitchen is less width than the height of an average man, but the bijou space is still rather beautiful. The dining area is wide in comparison, measuring 9ft 11in across.

The cosy living room of London's narrowest home

One of the most sought-after features is, of course, the garden – considering they are like gold dust on the London property market.

The double height glazed doors open up to a little patio garden with enough room for chairs, tables and even a barbeque.

The genius, space-saving spiral staircase leads upstairs where the small but perfectly formed rooms continue.

The first bedroom is just over six feet wide with a unique, built-in bed. Highlights include the stylish period parquet floors throughout and there’s also an original deco tub in the bathroom.

The compact bedroom where actor Simon Woods once lived

This building started life as a hat shop, which is why there’s still a shop window at the front. In the 1990s, photographer Juergen Teller converted the shop to make it his home.

Pride and Prejudice actor Simon Woods also used to own the property from 2006 to 2009.

The slim-line hallway of this £950,000 house

Simon Waller, manager of Winkworth in Shepherds Bush, said: “It’s quirky and charming and great for entertaining and will appeal to someone who feels there is more to life than two up, two down. It started life as a hat shop, was converted by a fashion photographer – the ultimate designer house.”

This Shepherd’s Bush house, located on Goldhawk Road, may have unconventional proportions, but we think one London resident is about to find their dream home.

See the full listing here.

