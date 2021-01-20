﻿
6 Photos | Homes

Joe Biden's private home exudes White House luxury – see inside

Joe is the 46th President of the United States

Joe Biden's private home exudes White House luxury – see inside
You're reading

Joe Biden's private home exudes White House luxury – see inside

1/6
Next

Kamala Harris' house is even more homely than the Obamas' – see inside
Rachel Avery
joe-biden-home-door
Photo: © Instagram
1/6

As Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, him and his wife Jill will make the monumental move into the White House – but what about his existing home? The politician only shares very small glimpses into his home life, but from what fans have seen, it is pretty luxurious so he'll feel right at home in the walls of the iconic presidential building for the next four years.

MORE: How celebs reacted to Joe Biden becoming president

Joe has been in the real estate business since his twenties, and he owns a few amazing properties but his main residence is in Greenville, Delaware – which is an upscale area within Wilmington. Biden's autobiography Promises to Keep revealed his property desires: “Even as a kid in high school I'd been seduced by real estate."

READ: Prince Harry's touching friendship with Joe and Jill Biden revealed

Zillow have published that his private home is 6,850 square feet – and he shares this space with Jill and his two adorable German Shepherds Champ and Major. Joe posed for a picture alongside one of his dogs on the porch of his Delaware property – showing off its grand white pillars, sage green shutters and, of course, a regal red carpet.

joe-biden-hall
Photo: © Instagram
2/6

For Christmas, Joe shot a promotion video inside his home and in it, his beloved dogs were seen to be doing as they please within his house. The clip revealed a lot of the couple's impressive antique furniture – and these pieces will fit right into the décor at the White House.

SEE: Barack and Michelle Obama's vast $8.1million mansion is surprisingly homely

Loading the player...
3/6

WATCH: Joe Biden films inside his private residence - and his dogs are so cute!

He will be taking the dogs with him when he relocates, meaning that the White House will once again be occupied by pet dogs as Donald Trump is actually the first president in 130 years not to have a dog living there.

joe-biden-home-festive
Photo: © Instagram
4/6

While addressing his supporters to wish them a happy Thanksgiving, Joe and Jill appeared in one of the rooms of their sprawling mansion. They sat on an elegant leather sofa and behind them there was a festive display of garlands and a wreath on the wall. The couple had created a beautiful atmosphere with an array of candles.

REVEALED: Donald Trump's mind-blowing homes

joe-biden-navy-wall-home
Photo: © Instagram
5/6

In another direct address, again alongside his wife Jill, Joe showed off a more modern space within their abode. The striking blue wall, which appears to be in a living room, gives a cosy feel and the couple also have a side table perfectly dressed with lamp, picture frame and flowers.

joe-biden-home-office
Photo: © Instagram
6/6

During a video call, Joe gave followers a look inside his office space. He has a ground floor room with dark wooden panelling. The accessories are similar to those which would be found in the White House itself, an American flag, a globe and a candelabra shaped lamp.

GALLERY: Celeb home offices you need to see

TMZ reported on documents that detail $127,000 has been set aside for "inaugural cleaning" once Donald Trump moves out of the property and before the new president moves in.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.