Celebrities react to Joe Biden becoming president The new POTUS was named on Saturday

It's the news many Americans have been waiting for – Joe Biden has been confirmed as the new President of the United States.

On Saturday afternoon, Biden won the remaining Electoral College votes he needed after claiming victory in Pennsylvania.

"America, I’m honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country," the new President-Elect wrote on Twitter.

Joe Biden is the new US President

"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Celebrities were quick to share their joy on social media, with the former president, Barack Obama, sharing a lengthy statement on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and his former Vice President, Biden.

He said in part: "I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden.

Obama shared this photo of himself and Biden

"I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.

"In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory."

Obama's wife, Michelle, shared her own message on social media, writing in part: "I’m beyond thrilled that my friend Joe Biden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, Kamala Harris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it."

Reese Witherspoon shared this photo on Instagram

Reese Witherspoon posted a photograph of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

"Today is a monumental day," she wrote. "No matter what side you are on, let's take a moment to recognize how far women have come in this country.

"Thinking about all those who shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for a woman to * finally * be Vice President of the United States makes me so emotional.

"Sojourner Truth. Harriet Tubman. Shirley Chisholm. Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Kamala Harris. I salute them all. And to the young girls of our nation... DREAM BIG. Anything is possible."

Julia Roberts was watching the election results closely

Jennifer Aniston's reaction was short, sweet and delighted. "Today is a good day. Time to move FORWARD," she wrote while sharing an incredibly moving clip of CNN's election coverage, also shared by Justin Timberlake.

Mindy Kaling admitted she was crying as she told her baby daughter about Kamala Harris' win. "Crying and holding my daughter, 'look baby, she looks like us,'" she wrote.

Mindy Kaling cried tears of joy

Lady Gaga shared a photograph of herself hugging the new president. "@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen," she wrote.

"Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA."

Lady Gaga shared a photo of herself and President-Elect Joe Biden

Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts added her celebrations into the mix sharing a photo of her TV screen with a simple caption: "#wedidit #stevekornacki #letthehealingbegin."

Katie Holmes' reaction left no doubt about her joy - a string of 'thank you' emojis with a picture of Joe Biden being declared President on the TV.

Sarah Jessica Parker was hugely excited as she commented: "Thank you the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Worth the wait."

Sarah Jessica Parker shared her joy

Melanie Griffiths was one of the first to react via Instagram, writing: "Good morning!!!! God bless America!!! Joe Biden. Our next President. Kamala Harris. Our Vice President."

Kate Hudson was elated as she jumped onto social media, saying: "We showed up! We did it! I’m sure many of you are joining me in a big cry, a release. A beautiful moment in history! Thank you everyone. Character matters. It truly does. Congratulations to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris Looking forward to January."

