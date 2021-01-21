Prince Harry's sweet friendship with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill revealed Joe Biden was inaugurated as US President on 20 January

Joe Biden is likely to meet the Queen at some point after his inauguration in January 2021; Her Majesty has met every US President, except Lyndon B Johnson, since her reign began in 1952.

But there is one member of the royal family that Joe has already met - Prince Harry - and it seems that the pair have struck up a sweet friendship over the years.

The new US President's wife, Dr Jill Biden, first met Harry during his tour of the US in 2013, during which he attended a reception for British and US wounded warriors in Washington. At that time, Mr Biden and Dr Biden were Vice President and second lady under President Obama's administration.

Harry credits his visit to the Warrior Games in Colorado during his 2013 trip as the inspiration behind his Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel.

Dr Jill Biden later travelled to London to cheer on the US team at the inaugural Invictus Games in 2014. The Bidens and the Obamas continued to support the event, with Harry involving his grandmother, the Queen, in a hilarious Twitter exchange for the 2016 Games in Orlando.

Harry meeting Dr Jill Biden in 2013

Harry was seated next to the Bidens as they watched the wheelchair basketball event in Orlando, with the Vice President joking at the time: "Jill went to London for the last Games. She spent too much damn time with Prince Harry!"

The following year at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Harry and the Bidens were reunited once again as they watched the finals.

The Prince also made his public debut with girlfriend Meghan Markle at the Toronto Games.

Harry with Joe and Jill Biden at the Invictus Games Toronto in 2017

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties last March, openly spoke about the importance of voting in the run-up to the 2020 US election in November.

Harry, who revealed that he has been unable to vote his "entire life" as a member of the British royal family, was not able to vote in the presidential election, but Meghan was confirmed to have cast a ballot.

Despite Harry's friendship with the Bidens, neither he nor Meghan explicitly expressed their personal political views or endorsed any party in the lead-up to the 2020 US election.

