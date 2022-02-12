﻿
7 Photos | Homes

Inside Super Bowl performer Mary J. Blige's jaw-dropping $12.3m former New Jersey home

The Super Bowl star owns one other home in NJ

Inside Super Bowl performer Mary J. Blige's jaw-dropping $12.3m former New Jersey home
You're reading

Inside Super Bowl performer Mary J. Blige's jaw-dropping $12.3m former New Jersey home

1/7
Next

Joshua Wright and Hollie talk baby's gender and how family reacted to news - EXCLUSIVE
Inside Super Bowl performer Mary J. Blige's jaw-dropping $12.3m former New Jersey home
Photo: © Custom
1/7

Mary J. Blige finally offloaded her mega-mansion in Saddle River, New Jersey back in 2020 after trying to sell it on and off for a decade.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show performer suffered a major loss once it finally sold – almost $7million! Mary originally purchased the 25-room property back in 2008 for a whopping $12.3million but received just $5.5m after trying to sell it at various prices over the years.

In 2015, the singer set an asking price of $13million, before dropping it down to $6.8million in 2019. Let's take a look inside…

All photos courtesy of NJLux Real Estate

Inside Mary J. Blige's former home

The spacious abode – described as a country-French manor – spans 18,250 square feet, has eight bedrooms, ten full and three half-baths, a massive gym with sauna, indoor basketball court, games room, 14-seat home theater, and a wine cellar complete with a tasting room.

The home also has private elevator access to all three floors and a six-car garage.

Sat behind cast-iron gates with an extensive driveway that leads to a spacious motor court, the home is hidden from the road by large, leafy trees

MORE: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg to host the 2022 Puppy Bowl

Inside Super Bowl performer Mary J. Blige's jaw-dropping $12.3m former New Jersey home
Photo: © Custom
2/7

The grand inside features white marble floors, and an abundance of archways that lead to spacious rooms, including multiple living and dining rooms that are all kitted out with fireplaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.

One formal dining room has two sets of double French doors that lead out into the expansive garden, as well as a double-sided fireplace that acts as a divider between the dining and living space.

Inside Super Bowl performer Mary J. Blige's jaw-dropping $12.3m former New Jersey home
Photo: © Custom
3/7

The kitchen boasts custom wood cabinetry, two side-by-side islands, an eight-burner Viking range, a walk-in pantry, and a window-lined, circular breakfast nook that opens out to an attached family room.

Keep scrolling for more photos...

Inside Super Bowl performer Mary J. Blige's jaw-dropping $12.3m former New Jersey home
Photo: © Custom
4/7

The spiral staircases lead to the upper floors which are home to several en-suite bedrooms as well as Mary's former master suite, which boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and a private sitting area with a woodburning fireplace.

Inside Super Bowl performer Mary J. Blige's jaw-dropping $12.3m former New Jersey home
Photo: © Custom
5/7

The luxury room has its own private balcony that overlooks the two-room pool house and swimming pool below.

READ: Mary J. Blige opens up about appearance insecurities and rocky marriage

MORE: Mary J. Blige shines like a diamond in risqué rhinestone mini-dress

Inside Super Bowl performer Mary J. Blige's jaw-dropping $12.3m former New Jersey home
Photo: © Custom
6/7

The master en-suite is detailed in marble and homes a freestanding tub, shower, large wooden vanity, and high ceilings.

Inside Super Bowl performer Mary J. Blige's jaw-dropping $12.3m former New Jersey home
Photo: © Custom
7/7

Mary also owns another New Jersey home in Cresskill that she is believed to be living in now, despite also trying to sell it for the last couple of years.

The 7,000 square foot mansion was purchased in 2001 for $1.95 million and boasts six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, two half baths, three fireplaces, a gym, and guest quarters.

Read more HELLO! US stories here 

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back