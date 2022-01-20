Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg to host the 2022 Puppy Bowl It's looking like a busy day for the rapper!

Martha Stewart will be joined by Snoop Dogg to host the 2022 Puppy Bowl - so it's looking like a busy day for the rapper!

Snoop is performing as part of the Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre and Eminem, and he will also be host and coach alongside close friend Martha, as they will "lead training sessions, run drills, and provide motivation and encouragement."

Martha, 80, will be head of Team Ruff, and Snoop will helm Team Fluff. The Puppy Bowl will debut on Discovery+ and Animal Planet on 13 February at 2/1c, four hours before the big game kicks off at 6/5c.

The Puppy Bowl has been running for several years, and raises awareness for pet adoption with a football game featuring 118 dogs from 67 shelters across the country.

The three-hour event will also include an appearance from Sesame Street legend Elmo and his rescue puppy, Tango.

Martha and Snoop, 50, have been pals for over 13 years after meeting on her now defunct TV show where they mashed potatoes and got on like a house on fire. He returned to her show several times, and their friendship formed slowly, before in 2016 they hosted their first show together on VH1, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party which saw appearances from Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa, Jason DeRulo, Kathy Griffin, and KeKe Palmer.

"I've never met anyone like Martha Stewart. When we come together, it's a natural combination of love, peace, and harmony," he told Rolling Stone.

Martha has wowed fans in recent years with her dedication to a youthful look, and shared with fans in 2021 that it's all down to a good skincare routine.

"Cleanse your skin well and moisturize morning and night. Tinted sunscreen is good all day and lipgloss of course. Apply masks two or three times a week!" she shared.

"If you can find CBD masks and serums, use those. Watch your diet - baking is fun but too many cookies. Too many cakes - Careful!!

"Hone your cooking skills. Make new salads, try new vegetables, try new ethnic dishes."

