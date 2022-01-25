Mary J. Blige shines like a diamond in risqué rhinestone mini-dress The singer will be performing at the Super Bowl

Mary J. Blige often leaves fans completely dazzled with her blinding sense of style, and did so once again with a recent social media post.

The singer took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from last week wearing a risqué rhinestone mini-dress that displayed her toned figure.

The outfit hugged her curves and featured a revealing sheer section running along the middle that showed off significant skin.

She paired the dazzling design with a huge layered fur coat, matching knee-high boots, and an up-do that evoked a sense of glamor and luxury.

"Everyday like my birthday! Bring the cake in $$ - Amazing," she captioned the shot, and fans couldn't help but rave over the look.

Taraji P. Henson simply dropped a few heart-eyed emojis while Busta Rhymes left her some crown emojis to match, with many others doing the same.

A fan commented: "ALL HAIL THE QUEEN," with another saying: "She wear her crown real well," and a third enthusiastically adding: "My girl didn't come to play with y'all!"

The singer recently gave fans another reason to fawn over her when she shared the trailer for the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Mary is slated to perform at the show, being joined by the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar, and she couldn't be more excited.

She posted the extravagant trailer for the upcoming performance, featuring all five artists in their own element being contacted for the show one by one.

"It's about to go down! Watch me and my friends get ready for an epic #PepsiHalftime Show in this amazing trailer. Who's ready for Super Bowl LVI," she captioned the clip.

The Family Affair singer will appear at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show airing on 13 February, 2022.

