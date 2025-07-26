The 3 planets that are in retrograde right now and how it affects you

If things have been feeling off lately, and you just can't quite put your finger on it, you’re not alone. If the mere mention of Mercury retrograde is enough to send a shiver down your spine, then strap in, because not only is Mercury in retrograde, but Saturn and Neptune are too.

As if that weren't enough, one of astrology’s most emotionally intense comets, Chiron, is also joining the planetary rewind. Keep reading to learn about how all the retrograding planets (and comets) will be affecting your life below.

What is a retrograde?

In astronomy, retrograde is when a planet pulls an optical illusion and appears to move backwards from our view here on Earth.

For example, Mercury has a shorter orbit than Earth's (88 days versus 365), and so, three to four times a year, it can look like Mercury is orbiting backwards away from Earth.

Astrologers believe that when a planet is in retrograde, it's like pressing rewind on life and using that period for introspection and self-improvement.

Each planet governs a specific area of life (Mercury rules communication, Venus governs love), so when one goes into retrograde, that particular domain is bound to experience major disruptions and will demand your attention.

Mercury retrograde

Even an amateur astrologer who may only skim their horoscopes from time to time will know what Mercury retrograde is and the havoc it brings with it. Mercury retrograde unleashes increased miscommunication, technological glitches, travel delays, and general fogginess.

Mercury is a powerhouse planet that rules communication and thinking. Additionally, the planet also governs messages, transportation, and learning. It can also extend to sibling relationships and short-distance travel.

© Getty Images Mercury retrograde wreaks havoc on communication

Talk to a pragmatic astrologer and they'll tell you not to sign any important contracts, book major trips or make big decisions during the Mercury retrograde period. You can expect to experience minor inconveniences like cancelled flights, glitched files and missed appointments. You might also notice that petty arguments kick off over misheard statements or misinterpreted words during this time.

Signs most affected: Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius

When was Mercury last in retrograde?

The last Mercury retrograde started on 15 March and ended on 7 April. Mercury retrograde usually occurs three to four times per year.

When did Mercury retrograde start?

The most recent Mercury retrograde began on 17 July and will end on 11 August.

Saturn retrograde

Not only is Mercury retrograding, but Saturn is too and through one of the most emotionally volatile signs, no less. On 13 July, Saturn began moving backwards in Aries and Pisces, and it will continue to do so for several months until 27 November.

Saturn retrograde happens every year for about four to five months at a time, and astrologers believe it urges us to look inward and be deeply introspective. Serendipitously, the retrograde tends to begin after May, giving us a chance to review the first half of the year.

© Getty Images Saturn is also in retrograde

However, this particular Saturn retrograde will traverse Pisces and Aries. So while, in general, Saturn retrograde encourages introspection, this particular retrograde specifically pushes us to step into leadership roles and build more mature, long-term relationships – romantic, professional, or personal.

Then, when Saturn retrograde moves into Pisces on 1st September, it will be essential for us to trust your gut instincts. You might also feel compelled to set clearer emotional and energetic boundaries, especially in historical situations that have tended to blur the line between lending a helping hand and being taken advantage of.

Signs most affected: Aries, Pisces, Capricorn

Neptune retrograde

From 4 July to 10 December, Neptune will also be in retrograde. Neptune is a powerful planet that rules spirituality, illusion, and imagination. During this yearly retrograde, you might find yourself going inward to re-evaluate your dreams and desires.

In more extreme circumstances, you might realise someone isn't quite who you believed they were – whether that's a romantic partner, a mentor, or a friend. You might also notice that bad habits like binge-watching, drinking, doom-scrolling, or obsessive daydreaming all tend to creep in during this time.

© Getty Images Neptune in retrograde will unlock your creativity

However, on the bright side, your gut instincts may become clearer and more accurate. You can expect vivid, wacky dreams, and may generally feel your intuition becomes less foggy. Artistic ventures that once felt too vague or over-idealised to complete might finally begin to crystallise.

Signs most affected: Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio

Chiron retrograde

On 26 July, a pesky little comet called Chiron will also go into retrograde, completing a fiery astrological cocktail of introspection and emotional turbulence. In astrology, Chiron, which orbits between Saturn and Uranus, represents our innermost core wounds.

This Chiron retrograde in Aries adds an emotional layer to an already intense period. Even the social diplomats of the zodiac might start feeling like outsiders or like they're "too much" (yes, even you, Libra and Leo).

© Getty Images Chiron in retrograde means emotions are bound to run high

However, if you finesse the emotional charge of Chiron retrograde, you can reap a tonne of mental and emotional rewards. You might find that you're suddenly having breakthroughs in therapy or your personal development goals.

As well as this, you might rewrite long-held internal narratives and victim stories, leaving you feeling lighter and more emotionally balanced.

Signs most affected: Aries, Libra, Leo