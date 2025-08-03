Astrologer says Mercury retrograde can be the 'nail in the coffin' of your relationship

Mercury retrograde only lasts three weeks, but it can wreak a year's worth of havoc, including putting the final nail in the coffin of your relationship.

Some might argue that 'breakup season' is in January after the stress of the holiday season dies down, but astrology lovers know that Mercury retrograde can also be the culprit for a slew of seemingly random mid-year breakups.

Mercury, which is currently doing a planetary rewind of sorts, is the planet of communication. If you've noticed breakups galore or even that you and your partner have been bickering more than usual lately, you're not alone.

Here's everything you need to know about this pesky astrological occurrence and how it'll affect your relationship.

© H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStoc Mercury retrograde can cause past arguments and grievances to resurface

What is Mercury retrograde?

Even a casual astrologer, who may only skim their horoscopes in the back of a magazine in the doctor's waiting room, will know what Mercury retrograde is and the havoc it brings with it. But for those who don't know, Mercury is a powerhouse planet that rules communication and thinking.

Additionally, the planet also governs messages, transportation and learning. It can also extend to sibling relationships and short-distance travel.

© Getty Images Mercury retrograde can wreak havoc on your communication

Since it orbits the sun faster than Earth, a few times a year, it can seem like it's orbiting backwards from Earth, a phenomenon known as retrograde.

When is Mercury retrograde?

The most recent Mercury retrograde began on 17 July and will end on 11 August.

Why does Mercury retrograde cause breakups?

Mercury tends to bring up issues from the past, so you may find you and your partner arguing or rehashing old problems that you just can't seem to put to rest.

That's not to say that Mercury retrograde will put a strain on your relationship. And, if your relationship is already on rocky terrain, this could be the fatal blow.

According to Lisa Stardust, Hily dating app's resident Astrologer, "It can lead to splits if people aren't willing to effectively communicate their feelings.

© Getty Images Lisa Stardust warns that if people aren't willing to communicate during this time, it can be the fatal blow to a relationship

"More likely, the couple will get back together in some form down the road. There is a reversal of feelings that can come to light down the road. It could lead to the dissolution of an agreement, and tech or travel glitches do not help. "

And if you're not currently in a relationship, you might find that you end up squabbling with your dates, or even being ghosted by people during this tricky astrological time. According to a study conducted by the dating app, 74 per cent of women and 77 per cent of men experience more ghosting on dating apps during Mercury retrograde.

However, not all hope is lost. "Try to listen to your partner or date," Lisa recommends. "You might find that you can work things out if you are consciously aware of what you want. Do not get defensive and give others a chance; compromise is important."