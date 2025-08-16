Your zodiac sign is lying to you - and this is what it actually means

When it comes to your zodiac sign, most people only know about their sun sign, which is the sign you were born under.

But that's only a small fraction of the story. What if we were to tell you that who you are is influenced by so much more than just your sun sign?

Knowing what modality your sign falls into is actually a powerful tool to better understand your astrological self. Here's everything you need to know.

What is modality?

In astrology, modalities, which are also sometimes referred to as quadruplicities, are another way of classifying the twelve signs of the zodiac. While the signs are normally divvied up into the four elements, fire, earth, air and water, this only goes as far as describing a sign's core nature.

Beyond a sign's core identity, the modalities help to describe how a sign's energy is outwardly expressed as well as how they operate in the world.

© Getty Images The twelve zodiac signs are divided into three modalities

So, when it comes to modalities, the zodiac is divided into three groups of four signs each: cardinal, fixed and mutable. This grouping is based on a sign's position within a season.

Cardinal signs, for example, mark the beginning of each of the seasons (Aries/spring, Cancer/summer, Libra/autumn, Capricorn/winter).

What is a cardinal sign?

Cardinal signs are the signs that mark the start of each season: Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn. These signs are the go-getters of the modalities. In comparison to fixed and mutable signs, cardinals are naturally ambitious, self-motivated, persistent and often find themselves in leadership roles because of those traits.

When the pendulum swings too far, cardinal signs can become domineering and self-centred. However, at their best, they’re independent, creative and proactive.

© Getty Images Fixed signs are stoic and reliable

What is a fixed sign?

Fixed signs are the signs that fall in the middle of each season: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. These signs are naturally determined, persistent and loyal. They're also inherently comforting to be around. You'll find they're home and family-oriented, and they probably have a bustling social calendar of people they've been friends with for years.

At their worst, fixed signs can become stubborn and unshakable, but at their best, they're dedicated and loyal friends.

What is a mutable sign?

Unlike their fixed and cardinal sign counterparts, mutable signs - Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces - are the shapeshifters of the zodiac. Despite being extremely different aspects of the zodiac, these signs all represent the transition between the seasons, making them adept social chameleons.

© Getty Images Mutable signs are the dreamers and social chameleons of the modalities

With almost a supernatural prowess for being diplomatic communicators, mutable signs are the dreams, wanderers and ambassadors of the modalities. At their worst, they're erratic, dangerously spontaneous and even a little scattered.

Despite this, their ability to be flexible, versatile, and generally just 'go with the flow' means they flourish when they're in positions where their dreaminess and idealism have room to breathe.