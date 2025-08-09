The major lunar event that promises to wreak havoc on your emotions

If you were caught in the crossfire of the hellish quaternity of Pluto, Neptune, Saturn, and Mercury all retrograding… it's time to rejoice.

The weekend of 9 and 10 August will see the last full moon of the summer, also known as the sturgeon moon, which promises to bring abundance, harvest and emotional clarity.

But what exactly is a sturgeon moon and how will this affect you astrologically?

© Getty Images Highly detailed "Supermoon" Pink Moon image with a star field background

What is a sturgeon moon?

This year, the sturgeon moon falls in Aquarius, which is an air sign and the 11th sign of the zodiac. It also just so happens to be directly opposite to Leo, a fire sign.

The name derives from the giant freshwater fish that First Nations tribes of America easily caught at the end of summer.

When is the sturgeon moon?

The sturgeon moon, which is the last full moon of the summer, takes place on August 9 and 10.

© Getty Images The sturgeon moon is August's full moon

How does a full moon affect you astrologically?

The sturgeon moon typically falls in Aquarius or Pisces depending on the year.

Nevertheless, it's an astrologically important time that can reawaken your intuition. Aquarius rules this year's sturgeon moon, meaning you can expect revelations around your friend dynamics and wider community groups.

© Getty Images The sturgeon moon is an astrologically important time that can reawaken your intuition

"Astrologically, it marks a peak moment in the lunar cycle, a time of realisation, release, and greater clarity," explains Athen Chimenti, Astrologer, True Sidereal Astrologer, and Founder of Mastering The Zodiac.

"Full Moons tend to heighten emotions and bring buried thoughts or feelings to the surface. They are often tied to moments of insight or decision, especially in relationships, creative projects, and personal growth."

"Being the last Full Moon before the seasonal shift, it naturally invites reflection. What themes have shaped your summer? What are you ready to complete, release, or carry with you into the next season?"

What is a moon sign?

Depending on what your moon sign is will dictate how the sturgeon moon will affect you astrologically.

For someone with a moon in Leo, which sits directly opposite to Aquarius, they may feel a push-pull dynamic between a desire for recognition and a call to step back and look at the bigger picture during this time.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Your moon sign will also reveal how the sturgeon moon will affect you

"Every sign will feel this Full Moon differently. You can look at which house it falls in within your natal chart, to better understand which area of life this illumination will most influence you," explains Athen.

"Overall, this Full Moon may feel like a pause before the turn of the season, bringing a sense of culmination and inner awareness. There can be a quiet urge to regroup, honor what has run its course, and prepare emotionally for what lies ahead. It offers a moment of clarity, not through action, but through presence."