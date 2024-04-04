Why I'm returning to work full-time at 70

At 50, I felt my full-time working life was over. I had worked as a successful IT and telecoms manager since my twenties and had begun to feel jaded by the job.

The focus of the role had changed so much that it no longer inspired me, so I handed in my notice and since then, I have worked part-time.

My part-time era

Joanne enjoyed her part-time era

I wasn't ready to bow out of the working world altogether but I did want a change of lifestyle and working part time allowed me to enjoy my free time and spend my days off with my daughter and friends.

In my part-time career, I worked in the tourism industry running a tourism office in a small historic Wiltshire town, and then entered the world of social housing, both of which were so different from my previous working life.

The thread that runs through these roles is customer service and dealing with people's needs, which is what I enjoy doing.

Most recently I have worked part-time supporting the Ukrainian refugees coming to the UK. This was fulfilling, however, needs change and I was given the opportunity to assist with their long-term resettlement – a full-time position.

I questioned whether I wanted to work 37 hours a week again, having not done so for nearly two decades.

Joanne retired in 2021 - before returning to work

Returning to full-time work at 70

I gave it a lot of thought. I am fit and healthy, and I feel inspired by vibrant women such as Prue Leith, who is in her eighties and seems to be doing more work on TV than ever.

Other older ladies well into their seventies inspired me too; those who run marathons, lead exercise classes and write fashion blogs, and even our late Queen who worked tirelessly well into her nineties, so why not me?

I thought to myself, "Age and gender should not define me!"

Defying stereotypes

Throughout my life I have defied stereotypes; never marrying, working in male-dominated IT for many years and having a full independent life with a daughter and lots of friends, male and female of all ages. I am aware this is fairly commonplace now, but in my generation it wasn't always the case.

Working keeps me feeling motivated

Staying visible in the workplace

Although I only worked part-time, I hope I have not become invisible in the workplace, as can be a fear when we grow older.

I hope I have proved that women of any age can be relevant and take risks.

My boss is a fantastic young lady who is only 30, and the team makes me feel that my experience is valued. I love to share my knowledge and it is so motivating to see others take on board what I have learned throughout my career.

The people I work with keep me young at heart. When I look back on my life, I remember the experiences I had, not what age or year it was when I had them.

Future adventures

I don’t consider each birthday as getting older, but as a new year of opportunity. I try to focus on the things I can do now that make my life exciting and more fulfilling, and this is why I am returning to full-time work at 70.

Taking a new full-time role gives me another exciting adventure with fulfilment being paramount.

I may only do this for a year, but it excites me and makes me feel alive.

READ: I'm stronger than ever in my 50s – here's what made me fitter, slimmer and more confident

I unfortunately see some of my friends failing to embrace their older age. Most seem to have aged noticeably since they stopped working and I really do not want that to be me.

Doing nothing or just one task a day, as some friends tell me they aim for, is not inspiring, and to be honest, going on cruises or regular lunches with my older friends may be fun, but does not interest me at all. I appreciate it does suit some, but not me!

My belief is echoed by Lyndsey Simpson, founder of 55/Redefined, a company advocating for age diversity, positivity and inclusion across all areas of life.

Lyndsey Simpson champions people over 50 in the workplace

Lyndsey, 45, helps to ensure people over 50 are visible in the workplace, sharing: "Today's over fifties are climbing mountains, leading Peloton classes and starting new businesses, not settling in for the afternoon cup of tea and daytime television.

"So many people I spoke to had wanted to retire, but once they had, felt that it was the biggest mistake of their life and they were bored, felt invisible and lacked purpose."

Lyndsey's work shutting down ageism in the workplace saw her shortlisted for the Bold Future Award within this year’s Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards, and she's only just getting started in her mission.

"Research tells us over a third of employers won’t hire an over 50 because they think they are more likely to get ill," Lyndsey explains. "The fact is, they are 200% less likely to take a day off work sick than an employee under 30. Likewise, we hear over fifties are resistant to change or lack pace, when instead they are purposeful, energetic, resilient through experience and want (or need) to continue their working lives."

Working in later life

While Lyndsey recognises not everyone will want to work into their seventies, she acknowledges that for some, it won't be a choice.

"As we live longer, we will need to work longer," she states. "Let’s not shy away from it, but instead make age positivity part of the very fabric of our society and economic prospects.

INSPIRATION: I'm happier than ever at 50 - here's how

"The key is to embrace this opportunity to redefine the next stage of life where it is about you and your personal growth where you are the first generation to benefit from this brand-new extended stage of life.

"I now refer to my age in levels rather than years. I will be at level 46 in May and am excited to reach level 50, 60 and 70 as I continue to grow and learn and experience new things."