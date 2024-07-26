I feel better than ever at 58 - here's how

I’ve never felt better than I do right now, at 58.

If I ever catch a cold or am struck with the flu, it's so much less severe than it used to be, plus, I'm sleeping better than ever, my mind feels clearer and I can focus so much easier.

How have I become my best self at 58? Let me explain…

My wellness ritual at 58

In my fifties, I got into wild swimming – but that's not what transformed my life, though I will say that everything changed when I started swimming outdoors.

It ignited a passion for wellness, especially hot-and-cold therapy, which is the heady mix of freezing cold water followed by an immersive steamy sauna.

It was this second element, the sauna, that turned my life around.

For a long time, the only experience of saunas I had was the dry, stuffy saunas in public gyms and spas. The dry heat in those saunas was harsh and felt more like an oven than a place to relax. The whole environment was uninviting.

There wasn't a sense of peace or tranquillity because they were often packed with people, making it hard to find a spot and feel comfortable.

Trying Baltic saunas

I tried a traditional Baltic sauna for the first time and instantly felt the difference. A Baltic sauna is heated to between 70 and 100°C – higher than other saunas.

The sauna is heated with a stove (usually a wood-burning or electric heater) with heat-conducting stones. Water is thrown on the stones to create water vapour and this steam provides moisture and soft heat in the room.

The typical humidity in a Finnish sauna ranges from 40-60% and the warmth and the humidity are what make it different from other sauna experiences.

I felt a deep sense of relaxation and clarity I'd never experienced before. That's when I realised the potential of sauna as a wellness tool and decided to dive deeper into this world.

Tradition and ritual

What struck me most about the Baltic sauna experience was the emphasis on tradition and ritual. The slow, gentle heating process, often fuelled by wood, creates a unique and somewhat addictive atmosphere.

When I go to enjoy a sauna, it’s truly transportive and completely removes me from the stresses of everyday life. As a beneficial holistic practice, sauna bathing is about going out of your comfort zone - especially using contrast therapy to maximise the immersive experience.

I’ve learnt to love the centuries-old practices that enhance the experience too. For example, using whisks made from birch or oak to improve circulation and exfoliate the skin. I now go on several retreats a year to continue learning about the folklore behind sauna bathing and try to bring as much of the culture back with me as possible.

I now understand that saunas help foster a sense of connection within a community. It's not just a hot box or somewhere you go after a workout, they’re places of true cultural experience. I do a lot of meetings in my sauna at home - you find it brings down the barriers a lot!

Benefits of the sauna

I may be 58 years old, but I’ve never felt better and truly believe sauna bathing has had a huge positive impact on my health.

Physical benefits of the sauna

Muscle relaxation and repair

Post-workout sauna sessions have become a game-changer for my recovery. The heat increases blood flow, delivering vital nutrients and oxygen to my muscles, which accelerates repair and reduces inflammation.

This has significantly lessened my post-workout soreness and fatigue. Additionally, the sauna helps flush out lactic acid build-up, preventing stiffness and improving muscle function. It's like giving my body a deep tissue massage from the inside out.

Immune system support

I've noticed a significant boost in my immune function since incorporating regular sauna sessions into my routine. The heat triggers a response similar to a mild fever, stimulating the production of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting off infections.

Additionally, saunas help to release heat shock proteins, which play a crucial role in cellular repair and overall immune resilience. I've definitely noticed a reduction in the frequency and severity of colds and the flu.

Psychological sauna benefits

Better sleep

Regular sauna sessions have transformed my sleep. The heat helps regulate my body temperature, creating that perfect drop-off feeling as I cool down afterwards. It's like hitting the body's reset button.

Mental clarity

The sauna is my escape from the day's stresses. It's hard to say for sure, but I think it's even helped regulate my sleep cycles. All in all, it's become a non-negotiable part of my wind-down routine.

Cognitive benefits

I've noticed a real improvement in my cognitive function since I started using the sauna regularly.

The increased blood flow to my brain, thanks to the heat, feels like it's supercharging my mental performance. It's helped sharpen my focus, and I find I can process information quickly. Plus, the sauna is a great place to de-stress, and we all know that reducing stress is essential for optimal brain health.

My sauna ritual

Once I understood the benefits of sauna bathing, it wasn’t long before I turned my passion into a business venture. My partner and I started Wildhut in 2021, designing bespoke luxury saunas that people could purchase for their gardens at home. I’m lucky enough to have created my own wellness sanctuary in our back garden with one of our saunas and a cold plunge pool.

I have a sauna at least three times a week - whether that's on my own or with friends.

My ultimate Sunday ritual is going for a wild swim in the morning, pre-heating the sauna so that when I come back, I can hop straight in and enjoy all the benefits of contrast therapy. The hot-cold cycle improves my circulation, aids muscle recovery, and boosts mental well-being, and believe me when I tell you it is the best way to kickstart any day.