Time passing too fast? Here's how to stop wasting your life

Have you noticed how time passes so quickly as you get older? You catch yourself looking back wondering where the time has gone, sometimes with fond memories, sometimes with regret thinking, "Is this it, is this the life I'm destined to live?"

Time is the one thing you will not get back, and if you feel you're wasting it, you're not alone.

These five tips will stop you from wasting your time and inspire you to transition from wanting to doing, reduce your time behind those virtual bars and release yourself from your personal prison.

Julie shares her advice for making the most of life

1. Turn rumination into reflections

Ruminating about what could have been, what didn't happen, things you've done, choices you've made, opportunities that have slipped by and things that have been out of your control, is a massive time waster, often spanning a lifetime.

The past and your experiences have played a huge part in the person you are today. Be inquisitive, remove the emotion and evaluate them from a practical, realistic stance and use them to your advantage.

Don't let the past determine your future. Acknowledge it, learn from it and move on. Choose the future you want, embrace change, believe in yourself and allow your drive and passion to get you there.

2. Serve eviction notices

At first, you may automatically think your reoccurring negative thoughts are yours and yours alone. To counteract them, question their origin, who planted the seed, what did they say and when did they say it? Was it a parent, a teacher, a peer or from society? The more you do this, you'll soon realise they are not your thoughts.

Reflect on how the thought has held you back and how much time you've wasted by believing it to be true.

© Getty Don't let unwelcome thoughts stick around

Think of each thought as a tenant living rent free in your mind. Rather than waste time challenging it, take control, serve it notice and evict it. You can do this by speaking out loud to the thought, assertively, instructing it to go and visualise it leaving.

Don't be surprised if it sneaks back in again, after all, it's been living there rent free for several years. Remind yourself, that it's your mind and you have the power to choose the thoughts you want to stay, the ones that light you up, bring you happiness, contentment and more importantly, freedom from your personal prison.

INSPIRATION: This is why you're so indecisive, according to a therapist

3. Water your own grass

The best version of others, what they share publicly and on social media isn't their full reality. Notice the times you compare yourself and your life to others and remind yourself that you do not know what goes on behind closed doors.

Look inward, explore what's missing in your life. Perhaps it's a connection with others, a loving relationship, a different lifestyle, travel experiences, spending more time enjoying time with family and friends, less time working, a change of career or starting your own business.

Julie encourages us to put our own happiness first

Explore what is achievable, something that you can do yourself, and areas of support that could speed up the process. List your values, beliefs, qualities, and skillset and align them with your purpose, your passion and actively take steps toward changing your circumstances.

Stop focusing on what you don't have. Focus on what you want. Water your own grass.

READ: 9 easy ways to stay positive when things get really tough

4. Stop the game

So much time is wasted trying to solve other people's problems, rescuing them from their situation. As a nurturer, that's natural, however, there is a hidden side to this.

Think about people who share their problems and woes with you, continually going over the same things like a stuck record, yet don't change. The reality is, they are oblivious to this type of behaviour and for some, negative attention is better than no attention.

Despite draining your time and energy, each time you try to help them, they are getting their needs met. They are playing the psychological, "Yes, but" game and whatever you suggest as a solution or a change, their response will always be the same.

Instead of helping, ask them what they can do or put into place to change their circumstances.

Recognise the game, stop playing and over time, you will notice they will stop coming to you, instead they will find someone else to play the game with.

5. Sort your RAS

Your brain naturally focuses on the negative, then finds evidence to support those thoughts. One of the ways to counteract this is to 'sort' for reality and positivity.

The Reticular Activating System is a network of neurons located deep within your brain. Two of several functions of the RAS are regulating consciousness and motivation.

© Getty Focus on making yourself happy first

By evicting your negative thoughts, speaking your goals, dreams and aspirations out loud, imagining them happening and visualising your journey, you're creating new neurological pathways in the brain and providing you sort for the possibilities and remain open to opportunities, they will present themselves at the right time.

It's time to stop wasting years of your life and live the life you want, your way.

For more on Julie visit: www.julietwist.uk