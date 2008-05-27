The U2 frontman helped plant saplings on a man-made island in Tokyo bay. In total 480,000 trees will be planted to create an 88 hectare forest floating offshore
Photo: © Getty Images
To the delight of his young audience Bono fooled around with his trademark sunglasses and his spade
As he arrived to collect his honorary degree the 48-year-old exchanged hi-fives with assembled students
Surrounded by excited children, Bono led by example when he helped plant saplings as part of an environmental intiative project in Tokyo this week. Slipping on a pair of gloves, the 48-year-old Dubliner knelt on the ground and got to work with a shovel.
While the globe-trotting musician and campaigner kept the delighted youngsters entertained by holding a spade accessorised with his ubiquitous sunglasses in front of his face, he had a serious message for the adults present, encouraging them to speak out about the environmental issues concerning them.
In the Japanese capital to attend an international conference on African development, Bono was also presented with an honorary doctorate from Keio University, in recognition of his efforts to stamp out poverty in the developing world. Arriving at the university he exchanged hi-fives with excited students who'd turned out to catch a glimpse of their internationally famous guest.