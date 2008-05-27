The U2 frontman helped plant saplings on a man-made island in Tokyo bay. In total 480,000 trees will be planted to create an 88 hectare forest floating offshore

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

To the delight of his young audience Bono fooled around with his trademark sunglasses and his spade

Photo: © Getty Images

As he arrived to collect his honorary degree the 48-year-old exchanged hi-fives with assembled students

Photo: © Getty Images