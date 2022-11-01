Meet Bono's famous children – you'll recognise them

U2 star Bono, whose actual name is Paul David Hewson, is happily married to wife Ali Hewson. Since the couple tied the knot in 1982, they have welcomed four beautiful children together. Here's everything you need to know about Bono's family, meet his children Jordan, Eve, Elijah and John…

Jordan Hewson

Boho and Ali's first born is their daughter Jordan, who the couple welcomed in 1989. The tech entrepreneur landed herself on Forbes magazine's 30 under 30 list so watch this space!

Eve Hewson

Next came along another girl, Eve, and she was born in 1991. You may recognise Eve as she is an actress, and she has starred in a few TV shows. Most recently, she wowed audiences as the lead in Netflix hit, Behind Her Eyes.

Eve has opened up to the Irish Daily Star about her mum and dad's approach to her career: "They don’t stop calling me. And they’re like, 'When's that audition and how did you do? And what movie are you going to do next?’ And I'm like, 'Oh my God, stop calling me, you’re obsessed with me!'"

She added that Bono wasn't initially keen on her career choice, explaining: "It didn’t go over so well with my dad… I’ve been acting since I was 15 and my parents were just terrified. I think because they’ve been around and know what Hollywood is, especially for a woman.”

Elijah Hewson

The couple's first son, Elijah, joined the family in 1999, and he's since taken after his rocker dad and now is the frontman of band, Inhaler.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner about living in his father's shadow, Elijah said: "We have definitely found our own fanbase in the UK who maybe don’t know who U2 is or are.

“It has definitely allowed a lot of doors to be opened but I think those doors shut just as fast because some people may have pre-biases to the band."

John Hewson

Their youngest son was born in May 2001, and John completes their family. While his siblings are open about their careers and aspirations, John prefers to stay out of the limelight and has a private Instagram account.

