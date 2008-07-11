The Berkshire-born performer impressed crowds in Chiswick with a performance that revealed his fresh new jazz-influenced sound
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Wearing towering stilettos the Sugababes also entertained the audience at the annual summer bash
Photo: © Rex
Sophie Ellis Bextor's mum, former Blue Peter presenter Janet Ellis catches up with her pop singer daughter after watching her perform
Photo: © Rex
11 JULY 2008
After more than a year out of the spotlight, former 'Pop Idol' winner Will Young has made a triumphant return to the music scene. The Berkshire-born performer continued his run of summer musical festivals this week when he took to the stage to entertain crowds at an exclusive concert in London.
Clearly enjoying every minute of being back on stage, Will - who also performed at Britain's famous Glastonbury festival last month - revealed his fresh new jazz-influenced sound. Featuring in his set were tracks from his new album Let It Go, which hits shelves in September.
"I've never been happier with my music than I have with this album," he reveals of the new work. "I spent the longest time I've ever spent making an album and I think it feels right."
Joining Will on the bill at the annual event - thrown by private, members-only club Soho House in the picturesque grounds of Chiswick House in West London - were pop trio Sugababes. Also taking to the stage was Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose performance was watched by her mum, former Blue Peter presenter Janet Ellis.