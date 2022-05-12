Will Young has returned to Twitter following the airing of his heartbreaking documentary, Losing My Twin Rupert.

READ: Who was Will Young's twin brother Rupert?

The show took a compassionate and brave look at alcoholism, inspired by Will's brother who tragically died in August 2020 at the age of 41.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jeremy Kyle shares reaction to documentary Death on Daytime

Rupert had battled depression, anxiety and alcoholism for more than 20 years. The documentary included the family's accounts of late-night calls from the police, repeated rehab stays and despair at relapses.

READ: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker sparks big reaction on Twitter with trial comments

MORE: Our Father viewers all saying the same thing about chilling Netflix documentary

Towards the end of his life, Rupert was living with his twin brother, who acted as his carer. However, he would knock on neighbours' doors asking for money and would then pass out outside the newsagent.

Will lost his twin brother Rupert in August 2020

Eventually, the police came with the news that Rupert had taken his own life.

READ: Steve Coogan hits back at critics over Jimmy Savile drama

MORE: 7 best crime documentaries on Netflix that are a must-watch

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Will expressed his gratitude to viewers and those who worked on the project.

I would like to to thank everyone who watched the documentary last night. People who have been moved, reviewers who understood its purpose, and to all the contributors. A special thanks goes to @jonnyashtonTV the Director, Wall to Wall, Channel 4, @MelissaRice_1 and @130Natalie. pic.twitter.com/bJ3OrPbMsq — Will Young (@willyoung) May 11, 2022

The star took to Twitter to thank fans for watching the documentary

"I would like to thank everyone who watched the documentary last night," he wrote. "People who have been moved, reviewers who understood its purpose, and to all the contributors. A special thanks goes to @jonnyashtonTV the Director, Wall to Wall, Channel 4, @MelissaRice_1 and @130Natalie."

READ: The chilling true story behind FX's Under the Banner of Heaven

MORE: The Staircase: the true story behind Colin Firth's new crime drama

His message elicited a huge response. "I watched this last night," one fan replied. "My brother ended his life. Not through addiction but mental health. This doco was so brave. It blew apart suicide stigma by drilling down into the family. Especially the sibling relationship. Thank you. It was healing for me. And, I expect, others."

Rupert battled alcoholism, depression and anxiety

A second shared: "Watching #C4WillYoung right now chap. What a moving story. I'm so proud of you telling your story and shedding light on the services that are there but are not within easy reach. Next time you're in #Leeds, get in touch, let me buy you a coffee, give you a hug! So moving!!"

A third added: "Omg just watched this and cried all the way through how tragic and how utterly brave you and your family are. So honest with your feelings. Brilliant program that I'm sure will help others who are struggling living with someone with addiction."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.