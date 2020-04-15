Double lung transplant patient cycles 100km in her garden for charity

Double lung transplant patient Pippa Kent wasn't going to let a little thing like a lockdown stop her marking the third anniversary of her life-saving treatment – so she came up with a creative way to celebrate the day instead, raising funds for the hospitals who saved her and to raise awareness of organ donation in the process.

Pippa, 30, who was born with Cystic Fibrosis, received a double lung transplant in 2017. She had planned a 100km bike ride between Papworth Hospital, Cambridge and The Brompton Hospital, London to mark her third 'lungaversary' on April 12. But due to the coronavirus lockdown rules, and being among the 1.5 million vulnerable people advised to self-isolate by the government for 12 weeks, Pippa decided to find an inventive way of completing the ride; she did it in her garden instead.

Pippa at Papworth Hospital in 2017, following a lung transplant

Using the same bike she had planned to ride outdoors, Pippa used a turbo trainer in her garden in Battersea, London, to cycle the distance – which she did in 5hours 3minutes. Some clever programming on the trainer meant she was able to make the route as realistic as possible, including replicating inclines and hills between the two hospitals.

Pippa took her bike ride to her garden instead

Pippa commented: "I was really proud to have finished the ride. I have gone from not having been on a bike in years, to struggling to cycle a few kilometres to being able to ride 100km in just over five hours, which considering the limitations on my health and my recent diagnosis of chronic rejection, was a huge feat for me.

Pippa completed the 100km bike ride in just over five hours

"Maybe not quite as planned when we initially dreamed up the idea but having to change plans because of what life throws at us is something I, and lots of cystic fibrosis/transplant patients are good at," she added. So far, Pippa has raised over £8,000 through online donations on her charity page and an online charity raffle. She hopes to organise the ride, as originally planned, in September to mark Organ Donation Awareness Week.

