Skincare brand launches new ad campaign showing models with eczema

A skincare brand is fighting back against the so-called 'ideals' of what a model should look like with their brilliantly honest ad campaign. This Is My Skin by Cetraben features models with eczema, psoriasis and other skin conditions that are normally airbrushed out - showing the real people behind these conditions.

Cetraben, the first eczema-prone skincare brand approved by the British Skin Foundation, says it wants to "take a stand against the cover-up" and represent its fans by only using models with these skin conditions, along with dry skin, to help normalise the visibility of these skin complaints in everyday media.

READ: Real mums reveal how they cured their children's eczema

Photographer Emma Croman, who took the pics, commented: "Photographers and art directors are quick to remove skin differences in photographs of models and subjects. We are in an age where flawless skin is pushed onto us from all angles, yet there is a need for images to just unapologetically show skin and bodies that are well… normal."

The campaign shows models with eczema and other dry skin conditions

MORE: 7 dermatologist tips for dealing with eczema

According to stats, around 15million people in the UK are currently living with eczema and up to 1.8million people have psoriasis - despite this, models with these skin concerns are rarely seen, as the conditions are airbrushed or covered up. Eczema is a dry skin condition, with the skin becoming red, flaky, itchy and scaly. It can be triggered by a range of things, from diet to allergies to clothing. Psoriasis, also a dry skin condition, is a chronic skin condition that's often genetic and that comes and goes; it can flare-up for many reasons, including stress to cold weather.

SHOP: The perfect gift for someone who's self-isolating