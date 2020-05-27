Bandit the ferret ran a marathon – and helped to donate thousands of books to children

Bandit the ferret might only be eight-months-old, but the beloved family pet just raised thousands of pounds for charity by running a marathon. It took Bandit two and a half weeks to complete a full marathon by going on small walks with his owners every day. Arabella and Jim Wood, along with their daughters Rosie and Poppy, would take Bandit for four mile walks through the woods near their Oxfordshire home to complete the 26.2 miles, and raise funds for London Children's Book Project and At The Bus art charity. He has raised over £2,000 through his JustGiving page, enough to fund the delivery of 19,000 books and art resources to children around Oxfordshire.

Bandit raised over £2,000 for charity

And Bandit has even become a local celebrity, with people stopping the family to ask if he's the real Bandit. Arabella Woods commented: "Its been a wonderful focus for us during lockdown, and we're so pleased to have been able to give coverage and raise funds for such a brilliant charity. Over the course of 10 days and using an app to track us, we followed in Bandit's footsteps for up to 4 miles a day - over streams, through undergrowth and never in a straight line. He loves his walks, exploring animal holes and chatting to passers-by."

Bandit takes a well-deserved rest after running the marathon over 10 days

Bandit’s fundraising event began as part of the 2.6 challenge, on what should have been the day of the London Marathon on April 26. But as Bandit showed no signs of giving up, his family decided to see if he could complete the 26.2 miles of a full marathon – which he did in 10 days. The family said they even struggled to keep up sometimes, as Bandit was on a mission!

The family decided to raise funds for their chosen charities because of the great work they're doing during lockdown. "They are doing great work in Oxfordshire, and thanks to the commitment of teachers to their pupils, bundles of books and art resources are being delivered to hundreds of homes. Not only have the books offered a good distraction and a welcome break from screens, they have also helped to create a bridge of communication between teachers and their pupils which in some families has been vital for safeguarding," said Arabella.

