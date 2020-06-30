A London theatre company is shaking up Shakespeare for people with autism in the most brilliant way Families can join in online for the interactive experience

A London theatre company is bringing Shakespeare to the shires – and everywhere else inbetween – with an amazing online interactive experience for people with autism and their families. The Flute Theatre, who’s game-based productions of Shakespeare are critically-acclaimed, was due to perform the play throughout the UK this year. But due to the current climate, have adapted the production to be taken online instead.

Actors from the Flute Theatre bring Shakespeare to life, online

The Flute Theatre creates their performances using founder Kelly Hunter's self-developed ‘heartbeat method’, which uses the rhythm of Shakespeare’s language to create a sense of calm. "Having autism can feel like an extended panic attack so we use the steady heartbeat of Shakespeare to alleviate the panic," Kelly told The Guardian.

There are 12 games in their online adaptation of Pericles, including an eye-contact game when Pericles falls in love and rocking game called Fisherman. Viewers will also experience a stormy shipwreck and 'meet' pirates, kings, magicians and fishermen on their amazing journey. The Flute Theatre are performing Pericles for families by appointment on Zoom until July 18.

