This gorgeous pup just celebrated her milestone 20th birthday with her BFFs

Augie the dog just celebrated her 20th birthday – making her the oldest golden retriever in history. Augie, who lives in Tennessee, USA, with her owners and siblings Sherman, Belle and Bruce, celebrated the milestone as any golden girl should – surrounded by friends and lots of dog-friendly carrot cake. Augie, who's official name is August, was rehomed twice before finding her forever home with Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt at the grand old age of 14. The couple, who were active in their local golden retriever rescue organization, adopted Augie as they thought people would be unwilling to take on such an elderly dog. But Augie has been on plenty of adventures with her family, travelling around the country and she loves playing fetch in the pool.

Augie celebrated her birthday with a pup-friendly cake

Her owner Jennifer says Augie is "surprisingly healthy" and can move around well, although she’s a bit shaky when she first gets up, and enjoys walks around the garden every day. Augie was also diagnosed with a kidney issue when she was 14, and eats a special diet for her kidneys and takes supplements for joint health.

Augie loves playing fetch in the pool and walking around her garden

Most golden retrievers have a life expectancy of around 10-12 years old. Augie's story was shared on Facebook by Goldheart Golden Retrievers Rescue who said: "At 20-years-old, Augie is the oldest golden retriever in history! There are many accounts of 17 or 18-year-old goldens, and even a few stories about 19-year-old goldens, but Augie is the first golden retriever to reach the big two-oh."

