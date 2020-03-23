Vans launches sensory-friendly range of trainers for customers with autism Plus, your purchase will go towards a good cause...

Vans trainers are some of the comfiest out there; there’s always a design for everyone, but now the footwear brand has gone one step further and launched an 'Autism Awareness Collection', designed specifically with ASD in mind. Not only is the range super comfortable, but they’ve used a calming colour palette, and design features which focus on the senses of touch, sign, and sound. This includes sweet messages, holographic uppers, padding, and ultra-easy heel-pulls… and we promise you’ll want them in your spring wardrobe.

Checkerboard Trainers, £80, Vans

The collection is designed for adults, children, and toddlers alike, and they all look just as trendy as their usual standard range. How cute are these checkerboard trainers with tiny red velvet hearts?

Holographic Youth Trainers, £50, Vans

The holographic slip-ons are a beautiful shimmering blue which bring a whole new definition to 'shiny shoes' and the ones decorated with LOVE describe our feelings perfectly, plus the fuzzy tactile blue heart finishes off the design in support of ASD. There are also some designs made exclusively for kids and toddlers, specifically made for ease of entry and comfort for children with autism.

LOVE Slip Ons, Vans

Even better, Vans pledges to donate $100,000 of the proceeds to the A.skateFoundation, which introduces skateboarding to kids with Autism through acceptance, therapy, and education. The charity "holds clinics for children on the spectrum at no cost to the families, provides grants to children with autism for skateboarding gear, and educates families about the therapeutic benefits of skateboarding". Fashion for a good cause? We’ll certainly be grabbing a pair - and they launched this month!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Young boy with autism finally gets shark toy in a kinder egg after eight-month search

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.