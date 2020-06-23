Meet the man who dresses up as Spider-Man to keep kids active at home Workout like Harry Potter, Spider-Man and more!

First there was Joe Wicks, and now there's Glenn Higgins! It's never been easier to keep your kids active while we're staying home thanks to Get Kids Moving, which allows children to transform into their favourite superheroes. From Harry Potter to Frozen, Star Wars, Spider-Man and more, your kids will be transported into their favourite film universe while releasing all their pent-up energy – a win-win for everyone!

DISCOVER: Meet Joe Wicks and Sir Tom - the abandoned seal pups who were saved in Norfolk

Personal trainer to the stars Glenn joined forces with music manager Blair Dreelan to create a YouTube channel helping kids aged 3 to 13 entertained and active – and they have been blown away by the success. What's more, the fun-filled workouts are in aid of a worthy cause since all proceeds are being donated to the NHS Covid-19 charity.

Fitness trainer Glenn Higgins dresses as famous film characters to get kids moving

Explaining how he merged his passions for film and exercise, Glenn said: "Whether it's Captain America leaping into action with his shield or Supergirl showing how strong and powerful she is, I create moves that I think would fit perfectly with the hero.

"I spend a lot of time behind the scenes creating the outfits to make them look as realistic as possible so the kids can disappear into their own world for 10 minutes and enter a scene from their favourite movie. Plus being a huge superhero and sci-fi geek, I can’t complain as I get to dress up as Batman or a Jedi on a weekly basis!"

READ: A centre for disabled dogs is due to open this year

Glenn counts Nicole Scherzinger among his famous clients

The fitness guru – who counts Nicole Scherzinger among his clients – wants families to get involved together, insisting it couldn't be easier. "One way parents can encourage their kids to get involved is for mums and dads to pick up their lightsabers and wands and join in on the action!", he told HELLO!. "Parents say their children enjoy the fact there is no instruction from a teacher during each video. I'm just so pleased that we can contribute in some way to ensure kids keep enjoying exercise."

This fresh initiative with its easy to follow moves has already attracted attention from across the globe, with the team regularly receiving videos from parents and teachers and amassing over 1 million views to date.

Kids love the film-themed Get Kids Moving workouts

Watch and Subscribe to Get Kids Moving on YouTube.

Do you have some Good News you'd like to shout about? Email our Good News ambassador Toff at toff@hellomagazine.com to share your story and visit our Good News channel for more feel-good stories.