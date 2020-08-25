Doll brand honours frontline workers by turning them into dolls American Girl's Heroes with Heart contest saw thousands of people nominated to be turned into dolls

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and there's never been truer in the last six months. American Girl, the US doll company, has honoured five everyday heroes in the coolest way possible – by creating doll versions of them. The Heroes with Heart contest was opened up to the public to nominate their heroes, who have gone above and beyond during the last year.

MORE: Schoolboy sends the Queen a homemade puzzle - and he's shocked when she responds

How cute is the #ThankYouHeroes scrubs outfit?

Five heroes were chosen and made into with their very own doll, including paramedic April, who was nominated by her niece for working on the frontlines in Virginia; 17-year-old grocery store assistant Xavier was nominated by his sister for working in an essential shop five days a week, despite his own health complications; and teacher Pam, who visited her students’ throughout the pandemic with an encouraging sign and a bag of books. The two other heroes are Sarah, a caregiver and someone who spent time feeding the homeless in her community and pilot Laurent, who volunteered to fly a team of American doctors to Haiti to help them fight coronavirus and a return flight full of stranded US citizens.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Boy visits hairdresser for the first time - to donate his hair to charity

Although the dolls aren't for sale, American Girl fans are keen for them to be available for sale to show their support. One fan commented, "Thank you for doing this" with another saying "Please make these dolls available! I would definitely buy!" The brand has created a charity outfit for fans to buy and give back too; with every purchase of the #ThankYouHeroes scrubs outfit, American Girl will donate a doll craft activity book to First Responder's Children's Foundation.